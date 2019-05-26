Watching Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accuse POLITICO of being anti-Semitic for writing a piece about Bernie Sanders and his abundance of wealth doesn’t feel quite right. You know that feeling you get when you see a dog walk on its hind legs? When you see a teacher at the grocery store? When you bite into a cookie thinking it’s chocolate chip and it’s oatmeal raisin?

It’s really off-putting, right?

And this is definitely off-putting.

Soooooo Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s bestie is calling POLITICO anti-Semitic.

Poor Ilhan, how dare people call her out for actually being anti-Semitic.

Learn about anti-Semitism?

What now?

We did check to make sure this wasn’t one of her parody accounts but nope.

Wow. This is impressively dumb, even for her.

But writing about Sanders being a wealthy socialist is anti-Semitic.

Or something.

Socialism is great for the people in charge. The rest of us … not so much.

POLITICO is right-leaning?

On what planet?

When AOC actually calls her friends out for being blatantly anti-Semitic we’ll start taking her seriously on this topic. Until then she should probably sit this one out.

