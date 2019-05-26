Watching Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accuse POLITICO of being anti-Semitic for writing a piece about Bernie Sanders and his abundance of wealth doesn’t feel quite right. You know that feeling you get when you see a dog walk on its hind legs? When you see a teacher at the grocery store? When you bite into a cookie thinking it’s chocolate chip and it’s oatmeal raisin?

It’s really off-putting, right?

And this is definitely off-putting.

Can ⁦@politico⁩ explain to us how photoshopping money trees next to the only Jewish candidate for president and talking about how “cheap” and rich he is *isn’t* antisemitic? Or are they just letting this happen because he’s a progressive politician they don’t like? pic.twitter.com/O9qvDBw4ib — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 25, 2019

Soooooo Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s bestie is calling POLITICO anti-Semitic.

Alrighty then.

Notice the people willing to explain this away, yet when Ilhan’s words are taken out of context, they are the 1st to jump on her. Look at how these accusations are selectively enforced on the left, esp when it’s the *alt-right* actually committing antisemitic violence in the US. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 25, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Poor Ilhan, how dare people call her out for actually being anti-Semitic.

Take time to learn about it: https://t.co/ebO3LYVo1S — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 25, 2019

Learn about anti-Semitism?

What now?

We did check to make sure this wasn’t one of her parody accounts but nope.

Wow. This is impressively dumb, even for her.

You literally defend every single thing Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have ever said. — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) May 25, 2019

But writing about Sanders being a wealthy socialist is anti-Semitic.

Or something.

Want to explain how a career politician who owns three homes, is a millionaire and is white – three things you claim to hate – gets a pass? — CathyInTheBurg (@CathyInTheBurg) May 26, 2019

I think it’s the latter. Bernie Sanders is the perfect example proving Socialism is not for the Socialist but for the masses and useful idiots that support his socialist, nation destroying policies. — Former Zygote “Beto” Buckeye (@NerkBuckeye) May 26, 2019

Socialism is great for the people in charge. The rest of us … not so much.

Dingbat is a word we don’t hear often enough.

How is that photo anti-Semitic? The explanation is that you ignorant to put it kindly rather than saying your stupid…. — MD Cooks (@MDCooks) May 25, 2019

If a money tree is antisemitic I've apparently been to a LOT of antisemitic weddings.

By the way, being rich AND cheap has zero to do with being Jewish. It's about being rich AND cheap.

But nice try. — Sharlow (@sharlow_2) May 26, 2019

Extremely telling you’re concerned about antisemitism when it targets one of your own but you’re willing to defend Omar’s numerous antisemitic remarks as a member of Congress. Her comments weren’t taken out of context – it’s the context that make them even worse — Every Socialist is an Intelligence Failure (@Bkfast4Dinner) May 26, 2019

Criticizing an individual, wealthy, socialist hypocrite isn't anti-Semitism. Accusing American Jews of having dual loyalty is. https://t.co/pluJXwezGW — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) May 25, 2019

Give me a break. Politico would run that same story regardless of Sanders’ religion. If someone leaves a 8% tip, you can call them “cheap” even if they’re Jewish. Sanders is a hypocrite about money and being Jewish shouldn’t shield valid criticism.https://t.co/nvA0VJcTFu — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) May 25, 2019

Don't let this distract from the fact that I actually do think money grows on trees. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Office (Parody) (@AOCoffice) May 25, 2019

Yes, this is a parody. We know, it’s hard to tell.

Heh.

It’s because he pushes for socialism like money grows on trees. Strange, how you speak out against imaginary anti-Semitism….but not the unapologetic, raging anti-Semitism of your buddies, Ilham and Rashida. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) May 26, 2019

This is in no way as offensive as the remarks from Ilhan Omar have been. — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) May 25, 2019

wait… I think they did this because he has three houses… not as a stab at him being Jewish… It wouldn't surprise me if it is antisemitic but since POLITICO is right leaning I actually doubt it because Republicans are usually pro-Israel — Alexandria (@Alex0G19) May 26, 2019

POLITICO is right-leaning?

On what planet?

As a Jew, I don't find this anti-Semitic. I'm troubled by how frequently Sanders supporters/allies turn to anti-Semitism anytime there is legit criticisms levied against him. We have enough issues with real anti-Semitism as it is. — Danielle (@DanielleVEsq) May 26, 2019

When AOC actually calls her friends out for being blatantly anti-Semitic we’ll start taking her seriously on this topic. Until then she should probably sit this one out.