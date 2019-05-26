We get what Alyssa Milano is trying to do here but we’re not sure she actually accomplished much other than making herself look hilarious and not in a good way. Yes, we make fun of actors when they have ridiculous opinions on politics and expect us to take them seriously.

Like Alyssa.

But to call Jon Voight an F-lister when she’s clearly a W-lister at best is just painful.

Now I understand why Republicans like to discredit actors and our political views. “Stay in your lane, Jon!”

“Has been!”

“F-lister trying to stay relevant!”

“Nobody cares what an out of touch actor thinks!” https://t.co/LcIGgBO9az — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 25, 2019

Someone is projecting.

Poor dear.

So they’re right? — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) May 25, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA.

Lol. She’s so dumb — Marie (@Marie38971415) May 25, 2019

That’s not nice. Please no name calling! — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) May 25, 2019

It’s ok. The name calling makes the blocking decision easier. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 25, 2019

Alyssa not only blocked this editor personally but she also blocked Twitchy and believe it or not, we never called her any names. Have we laughed at her for being as dense as a bag of flour on the bottom of the ocean? Of course! But name calling?

Nah.

He's done more relevant work in the last 5 years than you in your entire career. Got IMDB? — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) May 26, 2019

I'm sorry….. 25 wins…..34 nominations…. Won an Oscar….. Alisa who????? — Janell Jordan (@JanellJordan10) May 26, 2019

We love that ‘Janell’ spelled her name wrong. Hoping that was on purpose

The same Alyssa who has worked over the last twenty years. I wouldn’t call a man who won an Oscar when Jimmy Carter was president relevant. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 26, 2019

Awww, Tony Posnanski trying to defend her … that’s adorable.

She’ll notice you, buddy! Keep it up!

I love that you’re triggered…

Good stuff. — #Swervin🇺🇸 (@swervinerv82) May 26, 2019

He's in Roe v. Wade. Why don't you make a movie about Lamborghinis and fetal pole cardiac activity? — Rep. Steven Smith 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) May 26, 2019

Does this mean you're on his side? He's one of the greatest actors, and human beings ever. Don't try to put yourself up against him, my love. You were great in Charmed… one of my favorite shows. But I live in the real world. I wish you understood what that meant. — 🌴Shawna Litchfield🌻🐱 (@shawna2659) May 26, 2019

Exactly what list are you on? — Mark Beidleman (@markbeidleman) May 26, 2019

W? That sounds about right.

If he’s an “F-lister” that means you’re pretty close to the “z” — SOUTH END-J (@Kotman) May 25, 2019

Yup.

You calling someone an F-lister is pretty funny !! — Anthony Romano (@Arom1986) May 25, 2019

Seriously laughed out loud.

The greatest example of irony in the history of the interwebs, thankyou for being so clueless that you'd share it . — Henry T (@henryjones1971) May 26, 2019

Like AOC she really is the gift that keeps on giving.

