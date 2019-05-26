Either Eric Swalwell has hired some high school student to run his Twitter account or he’s even denser and more immature than we originally thought.

Then again, after reading this nonsense insinuating a high school student wrote it is an insult to high school students.

And this guy wants to be our president.

Pass.

There is no Muslim Ban.

Democrats were more than happy to ignore ‘kids in cages’ when Obama was president.

And women aren’t losing their rights.

Told ya’, so dumb.

Granted, the guy is polling at something like -1% but c’mon, this just screams DESPERATE PLEASE GIVE US MONEY.

Ouch.

If nothing else this has truly been a lesson in futility.

Heh.

He hopes they’re dumber than he is.

Dude, right?

He’s not even listed.

Sound advice.

Eric should take it.

