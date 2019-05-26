Either Eric Swalwell has hired some high school student to run his Twitter account or he’s even denser and more immature than we originally thought.

Then again, after reading this nonsense insinuating a high school student wrote it is an insult to high school students.

And this guy wants to be our president.

Pass.

5 to remove 45 That's all it takes! $5 to get Trump OUT. No more Muslim ban. No more kids in cages. No taking away women's human rights.

Click here to join us 👉 https://t.co/pE3LQD8APd pic.twitter.com/trIkq1k8sx — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 26, 2019

There is no Muslim Ban.

Democrats were more than happy to ignore ‘kids in cages’ when Obama was president.

And women aren’t losing their rights.

Told ya’, so dumb.

Granted, the guy is polling at something like -1% but c’mon, this just screams DESPERATE PLEASE GIVE US MONEY.

If every single person in the US somehow donated $5 to you, it would only be like $1.5 billion, which is far short of the amount it would take to make you likeable. — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) May 26, 2019

Ouch.

This has become the longest running example of political stupidity and futility on record. Congrats on that. — ApoliticalNaples (@ApoliticalN) May 26, 2019

If nothing else this has truly been a lesson in futility.

Heh.

It speaks volumes that this is what you think of your base. — Charles T. -Downtown (@crack_bass) May 26, 2019

He hopes they’re dumber than he is.

BS you know these are flat out lies. I’ll donate to #Trump2020 — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) May 26, 2019

You can't beat Trump, Swalwell; you might as well start backing someone who can. — just alan (@anythingbutdem) May 26, 2019

Kids in cages started in 2012. — Moderately Stable Genius (@Micky_Finn) May 26, 2019

Not gonna happen chump. You are hilariously pathetic. — MB (@marcalici0us) May 26, 2019

Omg. 🤦‍♂️ — Jay K (@JayKlos) May 26, 2019

Dude, right?

How is that campaign working out for you. I don't even see your name. pic.twitter.com/nsHlkpTPJ5 — 👍Cold "USAF-Super Omnia" Warrior👍 (@afretmsgt) May 26, 2019

He’s not even listed.

Muslim Ban? You *do* realize there are Muslims in Congress, right? — Cheese and Tomato (@RayPruett2) May 26, 2019

You should resign from politics and seek a job at CNN or MSNBC. California is a mess. You are a divisive person. — Mandy ☕🦋🌼 (@SpringSteps) May 26, 2019

Sound advice.

Eric should take it.

