This editor first wrote about nobody blue-check Melinda Byerley waaaaay back in January of 2017.

Has it really been over two years?! Holy cow …

In 2017, Melinda wrote several not-so-nice tweets about middle America, basically crapping all over a large portion of this country because Hillary Clinton lost the election. The pushback on Twitter was so severe that Melinda later issued an apology, but reading these tweets from her NOW proves she learned nothing from the experience.

Note, we cannot share Melinda’s tweets as she has locked her account down; luckily ‘Nicoco’ was forward-thinking enough to grab screenshots.

Apparently men don’t retweet women on Twitter lmao pic.twitter.com/CkXIn5E1d1 — Nicoco (@PetiteNicoco) May 26, 2019

Men don’t retweet women, reminds her of her dog marking its territory.

Alrighty then.

This editor happens to be a woman who has a decent amount of followers, many of whom happen to be DUDES and gosh, a lot of them retweet her … a lot. Maybe it’s not sexism that keeps men from retweeting Melinda, maybe it’s just that her tweets are hot garbage.

wait, i remember that person OH NO pic.twitter.com/IDkd8CnV1s — Mr G W (@Mr_G_W) May 27, 2019

See what we mean?

Other women agree.

That's very odd- the majority of my followers and interactions are from men

(shout out to the awesome women, too, but who engages is a function of your content, etc., not a man vs. woman thing…) https://t.co/9XpeKv4osN — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 26, 2019

Wait, it’s not a sex/gender thing?

Get outta town.

Darling 90 percent of my followers are men and they RT me all the time — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) May 26, 2019

Funny, I don’t even know who this woman is, but she blocked me. Maybe block fewer men, and more will retweet you? — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) May 26, 2019

I must have peed on her tree

😂 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/CAk2r2itAc — 🇺🇲El Diablo Blanco Jeeper🇺🇲 (@SkotCG) May 26, 2019

I may or may not have discovered this as I was on my way over to that very post to quote tweet with “CAN’T RT JUST NEED TO ADD MY 2 CENTS IN HERE” so I guess I can’t really complain pic.twitter.com/AO7qcZfCsK — Will Estes (@WilliamAEstes) May 27, 2019

Well, I was blocked by her, I guess my comment might have been deemed offensive. — Rorschach (@TheWatchemen) May 27, 2019

Oh, that’s the other thing … it’s hard to retweet someone who has you blocked and it appears Melinda has done a LOT of blocking. Not to mention unless you follow her you cannot retweet her when she’s locked down.

But you know, SEXISM.

*eye freakin’ roll*

