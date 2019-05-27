It’s interesting how the same people who have been accusing the president of treason for nearly three years now are so angry at Liz Cheney for calling it like it is when it comes to Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. What’s that old saying …

Oh yeah.

Deal with it.

Watch.

Liz Cheney is spot on in this video. Lisa Page and Peter Strzok were at the very least trying to organize a coup and could have possibly been committing treason. We must get to the bottom of this!

pic.twitter.com/DM5qVZnOcG — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 26, 2019

She is spot on about Nancy Pelosi as well as the Democrats. They really needed Mueller to find collusion and when he didn’t … welp, we’re really seeing panic start to set in. Just look at how the Left lost their shiznit over Liz pointing out that we have some serious issues within our intelligence communities, in particular with the FBI.

Preet seems upset.

Elected officials keep making casual, ignorant, idiotic accusations of “treason.” Trump does it. Just saw Liz Cheney do it. Read the Constitution and knock it the hell off. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) May 26, 2019

BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH.

Someone please get Preet a Snickers bar, STAT.

And speaking of needing a Snickers bar, this guy has been in a constant state of tantrum for years.

Liz Cheney makes me ashamed to be a lying nepotist who grew up rich and has no empathy or appreciation of my own privilege while coasting thru life on my war criminal daddy’s name. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 26, 2019

REALITY: It sound an awful lot like the highest levels of our law enforcement finding Trump is a counter-intelligence and national security threat. And @Liz_Cheney trying to cover it up. — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) May 26, 2019

Huh?

Sounds like Liz Cheney might be a traitor to America for attacking American law enforcement. Resign now, useless politician! — News View (@NewsView100) May 26, 2019

They’re so mad.

That’s not treason … but if @Liz_Cheney is really interested in accountability for serious malfeasance what her daddy did is a war crime and a violation of the Convention Against Torture which the U.S. has an obligation to investigate and punish. https://t.co/mlIZ7Gs4sd — Col. Morris Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) May 27, 2019

Somewhere Dick Cheney is laughing his arse off at these sorts of tweets.

And we imagine Liz finds them just as funny.

ABC news has an obligation to add, by annotations, that Liz Cheney is lying. The conversations, such as they were, that she's describing occurred while the individual under investigation was a candidate. https://t.co/kLoSL8sxUx — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) May 26, 2019

Remarkable to see Liz Cheney – the daughter of a war criminal – accuse FBI agents of engaging in treason. How is it that Dick Cheney is not living out his life in prison?! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 26, 2019

What’s really remarkable is the fact that people pay any attention to Dean’s tweets but we digress.

The way Liz Cheney speaks, it's almost as if she was raised by someone who taught her how to tell big lies in order to manipulate the American people. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 26, 2019

So. Mad.

Truth hurts.

