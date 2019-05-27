The stupidity of Vox tweeting a propaganda video accusing Fox News of being propaganda may well have opened a rift in the space-time continuum … Wowza.

Talk about a steaming, pile of hot garbage.

Ok, and full transparency, this video is SO ANNOYING this editor wasn’t quite able to watch the whole thing because it is just that bad so don’t feel bad if you tap out before the end.

Watch.

This one idea – the hack gap – explains how and why conservative nonsense dominates American politics. pic.twitter.com/A3NVVkxCt6 — Vox (@voxdotcom) May 26, 2019

Vox is adorable and not in a good way.

And this guy thinks he’s being funny and clever … kids these days.

Hate to break it to Vox but most of the people laughing at them are GenXrs, not boomers but WHATEVER helps them sleep at night.

Dude, right?

There’s still time to quit Vox and find a career your parents will be proud of https://t.co/UX01R9L0IO — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) May 26, 2019

You know they cry on the inside.

Vox is hot garbage — 10% Genius (@kwinthorpe3) May 27, 2019

Putting it nicely.

Finally, they admit they're a parody site. — Dot Ruby (@dotruby) May 26, 2019

Heh.

WTF did I just watch — Cindy Johnson (@CritterCreekR) May 27, 2019

We have no idea but whatever it was, it’s awful.

We have just completed a two year media orgy of breathless promotion of the Russia myth. Go home, Vox. You're drunk. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) May 27, 2019

Fascistic newspeak. Congrats on continuing your reign as being the worst, vox. — zone of danger (@mr_bovine_jonie) May 27, 2019

We really should give them a trophy or something.

I thought it was because people stopped believing the Liberal nonsense on every other media outlet. 🤔 — Sean Spoonts (@sean_spoonts) May 27, 2019

The saddest part of this video is that this Vox person got paid big money to spew this garbage into the world at large. — The Supreme Leader of the People's Glory (@jon38218117) May 27, 2019

They are all caricatures — (((I Can't Even))) (@szysgt) May 27, 2019

Amen.

Sums them up nicely.

