Over the weekend, journalist Ian Bremmer pushed a fake Trump quote that (of course) went viral. People like Ana Navarro and endless media talking heads were pushing this quote like it was real because that’s what our good friends in the media do.

Create horrible news about the president and then spread it like wildfire, true or not.

Trump himself called Bremmer out by name early this morning.

.@ianbremmer now admits that he MADE UP “a completely ludicrous quote,” attributing it to me. This is what’s going on in the age of Fake News. People think they can say anything and get away with it. Really, the libel laws should be changed to hold Fake News Media accountable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2019

We hardly blame Trump for being p*ssed off.

Thinking Bremmer got a little spooked by the president mentioning libel laws because he was falling all over himself to apologize … after Trump called him out.

My tweet yesterday about Trump preferring Kim Jong Un to Biden as President was meant in jest. The President correctly quoted me as saying it was a “completely ludicrous” statement. I should have been clearer. My apologies. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 27, 2019

Yeah, his apologies.

Oh, I got caught lying? Haha, I joke, I joke. — ⟵First GOP President (@gopcog) May 27, 2019

He’s super sorry he got caught.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you. Aaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Augustus Caesar (@Caesar63BC) May 27, 2019

I hope all of your current and future students saw your bullshit. Then they can all make up shit "in jest" and then just show you your example and you accept their apology and allow it. — stay positive (@JandEsdad) May 27, 2019

You should not be taken seriously as a journalist. And your "joke" was not a joke, it was an attempt to put something out there as fact that you knew to be false, aka #FakeNews. You should not hold any journalism job after doing that. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) May 27, 2019

Clearer about what? Making up a quote? You have problems. — Ahm Vary Hungry! (@AhmVaryHungry) May 27, 2019

You seriously deserve to be suspended from Twitter for that fake "quote". If Twitter won't do it for you, perhaps you'll consider a voluntary one-week absence to take accountability and responsibility. #tcot — clayjohanson (@clayjohanson) May 27, 2019

We’re not holding our breath for Twitter to suspend Bremmer anytime soon.

Comedy is not your forte, neither is conducting yourself seriously as a journalist. Do better. — Lisa B. (@politeracy) May 27, 2019

This is probably as good as it gets for Bremmer.

Nice way of backpedaling. — – (@NateMurdoch) May 27, 2019

More accurately, you’re a dishonest clod who should never be taken seriously. — Mark “BBQ addict” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) May 27, 2019

Just delete your whole account. — Lisa Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) May 27, 2019

Tough crowd.

Gee, I can’t figure out why people don’t trust journalists — Long Island Failroad (@Driver11566) May 27, 2019

Sure, some lefty will buy your bull, but nobody will ever look at your tweets again, without mocking you. — Heidi Top Burks (@HeidiTopBurks) May 27, 2019

You should have included an asterisk * * Warning .. I am a lying POS, and only a leftist moron would believe anything I say regarding Donald Trump. — Jeff McIrish (@JeffMcIrish) May 27, 2019

Something like that.

Ruh-roh.

