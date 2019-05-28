We don’t even know which Democrat Trump will beat in 2020 yet and Jon Favreau is already blaming the media for their loss. Well, he’s blaming Trump too but it certainly seems like he’s getting out ahead of the loss to make excuses …

Forget the huge division on the Left between traditional Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and progressive, socialist Democrats like AOC (and Bernie), no no, it’s the media who will help Trump win.

Gosh, you almost wonder why Democrats will even bother?

Maybe Jon also realizes that Dems wasted years on a Russian hoax and have nothing to really run on, especially when Trump’s economy is kicking as* and taking names.

They’re still running on identity politics and raising taxes.

Yup. Trump appeals to many blue-collar workers who in the past traditionally voted for Democrats. At the end of the day, Trump is a populist, not a Republican, and Democrats don’t really know how to run against a populist.

Bernie bros.

In other words, Hillary stank and so does Biden.

