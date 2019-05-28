We don’t even know which Democrat Trump will beat in 2020 yet and Jon Favreau is already blaming the media for their loss. Well, he’s blaming Trump too but it certainly seems like he’s getting out ahead of the loss to make excuses …

Forget the huge division on the Left between traditional Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and progressive, socialist Democrats like AOC (and Bernie), no no, it’s the media who will help Trump win.

Trump’s surest path to victory in 2020 will be the same as it was in 2016: depress Democratic turnout. He’ll hit the nominee from the left, knowing that reporters will be more interested in chasing his attacks than calling out his lies and hypocrisy. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 27, 2019

Gosh, you almost wonder why Democrats will even bother?

Maybe Jon also realizes that Dems wasted years on a Russian hoax and have nothing to really run on, especially when Trump’s economy is kicking as* and taking names.

Trump’s Formidable 2020 Tailwind

The economy and incumbency drive presidential election outcomes.

Most reliable Yale model of predicting elections says that Trump wins 2020https://t.co/SAiVULpGaT — AtticusLee (@AtticusLee6) May 28, 2019

Womp womp.

Hey you guys have a shot without Hillary. She’s the reason why you lost to a reality show host. — Scotty Potty (@HTX_Con) May 28, 2019

Poisoning the well already? How…"creative." — Joseph (((🇮🇱))) Levine (@Rabbi224) May 28, 2019

The reason @realDonaldTrump is going to win re-election is the Democrats haven’t learned a damn thing from 2016. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) May 28, 2019

Ding ding ding.

They’re still running on identity politics and raising taxes.

Pass.

Why would he depress Dem turnout when so many Heartland Dems voted for him and are still with him? — Daniel Lee (@RealDanLee) May 28, 2019

Yup. Trump appeals to many blue-collar workers who in the past traditionally voted for Democrats. At the end of the day, Trump is a populist, not a Republican, and Democrats don’t really know how to run against a populist.

Which makes this even more fun.

.. and that’s why Bernie should be the nominee. Glad we are in agreement! — Matt Christman (@cushbomb) May 28, 2019

Bernie bros.

Heh.

No no no. They have to get Biden and repeat the 2016 strategy. Blindisde him by pulling the same move twice. 4d chess. — Certified Soy Boy (@bwaynetrayn) May 28, 2019

Whoa boy.

What depressed Democratic turnout in 2016 was a party apparatus and nominee that were illiberal and hypocritical themselves. Trump did capitalize on that, but calling out his hypocrisy, which people do plenty, isn’t enough. @DavidKlion got this right: https://t.co/MVJsoqHgVa — Ben Spielberg (@BenSpielberg) May 27, 2019

In other words, Hillary stank and so does Biden.

Or something.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

This will work because Dems nominate garbage candidates — Godney Hood (@AndrewWryly) May 27, 2019

Right? Just take a look at Eric Swalwell.

