That feel when you read a thread on Twitter and you’re positive the account responsible for it HAS to be a parody … and they’re not. It’s sort of like biting into a cookie and thinking it’s chocolate chip and it’s actually oatmeal raisin.

Just not right.

This thread from Kelly Wickham Hurst, the Executive Director of Being Black at School, on the socialization of white people is one of those threads.

From a site called tolerance.org.

Alrighty then.

Huh?

You know what? We don’t wanna know.

You know that face you make when you’re standing in line at the grocery store and the person at the front of the line starts writing a check? Yup, just made that face.

Trending

What decade is it again?

Identity work.

K.

This sounds a little bigoted to this editor. Ok, a lot bigoted but yeah.

Just made the grocery store face again.

Oooh, so this thread was some sort of job interview or something.

Yeah … pass.

Right.

If it’s a parody it is indeed brilliant.

But sadly we think she’s serious.

Related:

‘Guilty until proven innocent. Wait, WTF’?! Kamala Harris’ wage gap ‘plan’ is even worse than we originally thought

‘Tool of eugenic manipulation.’ Clarence Thomas just dropped the hammer on abortion and Planned Parenthood (WOW!)

‘They’re just SO dumb’: Greg Gutfeld’s compilation of Hollywood stars suffering from ‘morbid stupidity and TDS’ is PERFECTION (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: identity politicsKelly Wickham Hurstracismwhite people