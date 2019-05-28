Welp, Kamala Harris doesn’t seem overly concerned about due process.
Good to know.
And this woman wants to be president.
Yikes.
Instead of having workers claim and then prove discrimination, Kamala Harris wants the opposite: Companies would have to prove a negative—that they aren’t discriminating. https://t.co/YvjBvaesAH
— WSJ Editorial Page (@WSJopinion) May 28, 2019
From the WSJ:
Under Ms. Harris’s plan, every business with 100 workers or more would have to get an “Equal Pay Certification” from the federal government. To earn this gold star, they must “prove they’re not paying women less than men for equal work.”
That means demonstrating, to the satisfaction of some bureaucrat, that any wage gap “is based on merit, performance, or seniority—not gender.” The penalty for failure is a steep fine: “1% of their profits for every 1% wage gap they allow to persist.”
North of 100,000 companies in the U.S. have at least 100 workers, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says. Together they employ some 80 million people. How in the name of Post Office efficiency does Ms. Harris expect the government to expertly second guess all of their performance reviews? She says certification must be completed in three years. The process would be run by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which has a staff of about 2,000.
Interestingly enough, the EEOC already deals with discrimination in the workforce but Kamala knows her base is likely too ignorant to know any better so why not?
Now there’s a twist on due process. Impeding things like this is what the Constitution is supposed to do.
— Jesse Blankenship (@JesseBl42541605) May 28, 2019
Turning #Justice on its ear. #Progressive my assets.
— The STANdard (@thestonechisel) May 28, 2019
Heh.
How does one go about proving the null hypothesis?
— French Lewis (@FrenchLewis) May 28, 2019
How do you prove a negative?
Imagine how much insurance will cost if this is passed
— James Rogers (@JamesGenius) May 28, 2019
And people think it’s expensive now.
Exactly. And just like the 1040, Kamala is creating yet another excuse for the government to invade your privacy and expose your business to legal liability. Yay for Big Brother!
— Maria Romanetti (@WriterRomana) May 28, 2019
Guilty until proven innocent 😂.
— Brandon F (@TheLastDarrell) May 28, 2019
It’s the Democrat way.
Lol pic.twitter.com/rzsV8n3ene
— Zach craig (@ZachCraig1399) May 28, 2019
So doesn’t that mean she’d be in trouble under her own plan?
This freakin’ woman. Heh.
