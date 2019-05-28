Welp, Kamala Harris doesn’t seem overly concerned about due process.

Good to know.

And this woman wants to be president.

Yikes.

Instead of having workers claim and then prove discrimination, Kamala Harris wants the opposite: Companies would have to prove a negative—that they aren’t discriminating. https://t.co/YvjBvaesAH

From the WSJ:

Under Ms. Harris’s plan, every business with 100 workers or more would have to get an “Equal Pay Certification” from the federal government. To earn this gold star, they must “prove they’re not paying women less than men for equal work.”

That means demonstrating, to the satisfaction of some bureaucrat, that any wage gap “is based on merit, performance, or seniority—not gender.” The penalty for failure is a steep fine: “1% of their profits for every 1% wage gap they allow to persist.”

North of 100,000 companies in the U.S. have at least 100 workers, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says. Together they employ some 80 million people. How in the name of Post Office efficiency does Ms. Harris expect the government to expertly second guess all of their performance reviews? She says certification must be completed in three years. The process would be run by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which has a staff of about 2,000.