Twitter has suspended Nick Monroe, a self-motivated investigative ‘journo’ who has covered a good deal of stories traditional media would rather have just disappeared. According to the email, he has been suspended permanently for trying to evade suspension.

Which is silly if you think about it because most people on Twitter would rather not be suspended but what do we know?

Twitter it gonna Twitter.

Guess Nick wasn’t pushing the correct anti-Trump agenda or narrative.

It also made traditional media look even more biased and our good friends at Twitter couldn’t allow that.

Does it really matter if it’s true?

We’ve seen time and time again that Twitter is pretty blatant when it comes to inconsistently enforcing their own Terms of Service, especially with certain groups of users.

Twitchy will keep an eye out and if anything changes we’ll let you know.

