Twitter has suspended Nick Monroe, a self-motivated investigative ‘journo’ who has covered a good deal of stories traditional media would rather have just disappeared. According to the email, he has been suspended permanently for trying to evade suspension.

Which is silly if you think about it because most people on Twitter would rather not be suspended but what do we know?

Twitter it gonna Twitter.

This might be the most shocking permanent ban yet. Nick Monroe is a self-motivated, shoe leather journo who asks ‘who, what, where, when, why?’ amid crises, at a time when that sort of ethic seems all but gone. Twitter has crossed the damn line by disappearing him. pic.twitter.com/IiOyEi5EBr — Faith J Goldy ✝️ (@FaithGoldy) May 28, 2019

Guess Nick wasn’t pushing the correct anti-Trump agenda or narrative.

Nick Monroe has been banned from Twitter. F. pic.twitter.com/4gQia96aZr — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 28, 2019

Nick Monroe's ban is more than an issue of censorship. His compilations of research acted as snapshots of the political zeitgeist at any given point in time, reflecting both the atmosphere and mood surrounding each news event. It’s the stuff of documentaries, and now it is lost. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 28, 2019

It also made traditional media look even more biased and our good friends at Twitter couldn’t allow that.

Apparently they banned Nick Monroe. He was doing good investigative journalism. They banned him for supposedly using multiple accounts to avoid suspensions. But I don’t know if that’s true. https://t.co/mP6FrNYDm7 — Mark Kern (@Grummz) May 28, 2019

Does it really matter if it’s true?

We’ve seen time and time again that Twitter is pretty blatant when it comes to inconsistently enforcing their own Terms of Service, especially with certain groups of users.

Twitchy will keep an eye out and if anything changes we’ll let you know.

