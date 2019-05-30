Another day, another sad, pathetic attempt by the traditional media to paint Trump as a disrespectful a-hole. You’d think by now they’d have figured out that eventually the truth always comes out but … not so much.

Here we go again:

NEW: The White House wanted the USS John McCain “out of sight” for Trump’s visit to Japan. A tarp was hung over the ship’s name ahead of the trip, and sailors—who wear caps bearing the ship’s name—were given the day off for Trump’s visit. w/@gluboldhttps://t.co/6ugPceCOre pic.twitter.com/KuIoWJK5Kt — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) May 29, 2019

Considering this story has pretty well been debunked at this point, we’re shocked Rebecca hasn’t at least pulled this tweet down. The Navy Chief of Information even reactivated their Twitter account to answer the claim.

So, ummm… Hey! We're back! (I was told I should have led with that). I have re-activated this account to help us share info with the public about our @USNavy. If you aren't interested in what America's Navy is doing or our Sailors, then it is about to get less exciting for you — Navy Chief of Information (@chinfo) May 30, 2019

The name of USS John S. McCain was not obscured during the POTUS visit to Yokosuka on Memorial Day. The Navy is proud of that ship, its crew, its namesake and its heritage. — Navy Chief of Information (@chinfo) May 30, 2019

Get outta here. The president wasn’t totally childish and wanted the name of a man he clashed with to be hidden?! Color us shocked. SHOCKED!

That photo is not from the day of the POTUS visit (Monday in Japan, Sunday in US), as the WSJ report itself mentions. — Navy Chief of Information (@chinfo) May 30, 2019

Oopsie.

To be fair, spinning back up a Twitter account that last tweeted half a decade ago doesn't exactly instill confidence in that claim. — Bryce Dubee (@Dubeeous) May 30, 2019

Oh, good grief.

Fair enough. I have only been in this job less than a week. This is not how I had planned to reactivate the CHINFO twitter account… — Navy Chief of Information (@chinfo) May 30, 2019

It would’ve only taken Rebecca a little digging to find out what really happened but ya’ know, the narrative is way more important than the actual story.

Yikes, indeed.

It gets better.

This is the same reporter that deceptively edited a quote from Trump back in March pic.twitter.com/ZCoP4Bvc7V — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 30, 2019

Welp, that’s inconvenient, eh Rebecca?

Even Katy Tur is contradicting the original story …

Per @ckubeNBC: A spokesperson for US Pacific Fleet said the picture of the tarp is from Friday and it

was taken down on Saturday. "All ships remained in normal configuration

during POTUS' visit,” CDR Nate Christensen said. https://t.co/6is616izgd — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) May 30, 2019

Waiting for that retraction … any minute now.

