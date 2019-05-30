Usually, when we write about a tweet or a thread aging it hasn’t aged well.

That is not the case with this pretty kick-a*s thread Mollie Hemingway wrote back in March.

This thread aged well, from March 24. Fully confirmed today. https://t.co/r3W8XpXvqM — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 29, 2019

It’s long but totally worth the read.

I've long talked about 2 competing theories. One is that Trump colluded with Russia. The other is that the Department of Justice behaved reprehensibly in *pushing* this theory — dossier-fueled wiretaps, informants, widespread criminal leaks, investigation shenanigans. 1/ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 25, 2019

Sound familiar?

As crazy as it was, Theory 1 was widely held & pushed by our media and other partisans. It has been shown to be false. That leaves us with theory 2 — that our DOJ had no basis to behave in this norm-breaking fashion against Trump. Consider this when looking at today's report 2/ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 25, 2019

Aww, this was the day the report was originally released.

Pay attention.

The exoneration of Trump regarding collusion is strike 1 against the DOJ. But the second part of the report — the part about obstruction — also is a strike. Let's look at what it says. 3/ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 25, 2019

Obstruction.

Keep reading.

Note this curious line from AG Bill Barr: "The Special Counsel states that 'while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.'" 2 reasons it's significant he goes out of his way to note this is a claim from Mueller 4/ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 25, 2019

Uh huh

One, it's the job of the prosecutor to make decisions about whether crimes were committed. It's *weird* Mueller didn't do it. It's COMEY-like that he didn't do it. It's intended to be a smear and is typical of the Comey-style game-playing we saw throughout the Russia hysteria. 5/ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 25, 2019

Comey-like that he didn’t do it.

Let's pause to note Mueller's extremely close personal relationship and work history with Comey should be viewed by journalists and other observers as worthy of scrutiny given Comey's role in both the Russia conspiracy theory and the obstruction claims 6/ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 25, 2019

Anyone else smell a conflict of interest?

A Comey-style ploy is to play games between what's known and what's not known. So, for example, Comey told Trump he was NOT under investigation 3 times–but publicly suggested otherwise. Perhaps Mueller thought he would try to do something similar with his weird line. 7/ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 25, 2019

After what we heard from Mueller yesterday this really hits home.

If Mueller wanted to claim Trump had obstructed justice by speaking against a full-throated investigation of a crime sane people must admit he didn't commit, he should have done so. It could be argued that not doing so shows Theory 2 is still something we're dealing with. 8/ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 25, 2019

Yup.

The most significant part of the Russia section is the complete exoneration of Trump. The most significant part of the obstruction section, after Barr/Rosenstein saying there was no crime there, is that they quoted Mueller. Theory One is Dead. Theory Two is Alive. 9/9 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 25, 2019

Clearly.

I'll note that this, from one of the top Resistance guys, came out very quickly in the NYT tonight. They're not happy that they didn't get to leak Mueller's line (like they selectively leak all the other things) or play other games with his approach. pic.twitter.com/SNdmKdgYaY — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 25, 2019

It’s almost as if Mollie was psychic.

