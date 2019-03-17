A few weeks ago, Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a ‘pompous twit’ over her silly Green New Deal and her tweets and comments about climate change. Like most sane people, Moore understood telling millions of Americans they couldn’t fly or eat beef anymore wouldn’t fly.

But once Moore came out against AOC,Â Greenpeace tried to claim he wasn’t a co-founder and now it seems Google has deliberately removed him as such.

Imagine having the power to simply make someone and their history totally disappear?

1984 was SUPPOSED to be a work of fiction, Google. FICTION.

