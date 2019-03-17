A few weeks ago, Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a ‘pompous twit’ over her silly Green New Deal and her tweets and comments about climate change. Like most sane people, Moore understood telling millions of Americans they couldn’t fly or eat beef anymore wouldn’t fly.

But once Moore came out against AOC,Â Greenpeace tried to claim he wasn’t a co-founder and now it seems Google has deliberately removed him as such.

Seriously.

Look at this.

Oh my! @Google has removed my photo and name from the "Founders of @Greenpeace". It was still there 2 days ago but now I am erased. Tech Tyranny!!

1st image a few days ago screen shot.

2nd image this morning.

Both were Googled "Who are the founders of Greenpeace" pic.twitter.com/W0fHWmLMtl — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) March 16, 2019

Tell us more about how unbiased Google is.

This is shameful.

And freaking terrifying.

They must control the narrative at all cost. — Mitch Minnis (@mitchminnis) March 17, 2019

Imagine having the power to simply make someone and their history totally disappear?

Terrifying.

Like the Kremlin did with Trotsky. https://t.co/yKUTQo3cbJ — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 17, 2019

Yikes.

Nothing new here… Just #Greenpeace adhering to their usual â€˜standardâ€™ of deceit and revisionism. — Mike Anthony (@MikeFAnthony) March 16, 2019

Yep, I googled it as soon as I read your original tweet. You are slowly being non-personed. — Name cannot be blank (@RamseyChris) March 16, 2019

Damn, that’s a creepy way to say that.

But true.

This is scary! Now they don't even hide it. — Peter Mand (@sonecent) March 17, 2019

Full Orwell — Rafal Bartula (@RafalBartula) March 16, 2019

1984 was SUPPOSED to be a work of fiction, Google. FICTION.

