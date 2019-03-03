Yeah yeah yeah, we know, ANOTHER AOC piece but Holy crap … it’s like this woman’s account was MADE for Twitchy. Just when this editor thinks that maybe She Guevara is done saying really stupid things or is at least giving it a rest BOOM, up pops another tweet.

Like this one.

And this one was a DOOZY.

Seems AOC was a tad defensive when being called out for lecturing Americans about cutting down on hamburger consumption (among other things) while driving around in gas-guzzling SUVs instead of public transportation. It’s hard living life as a giant hypocrite, it’s doubly hard when you’re living that hypocritical life in the spotlight.

Trending

The best slam though came from the co-founder of Greenpeace.

And by best, we mean the most brutal because wow.

A garden-variety hypocrite.

Psh, we could have told him that.

It’s glorious, right?

But wait, there’s more.

A WHOLE LOT MORE.

Seems Patrick isn’t exactly a fan.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

True story.

Related:

The stupid … IT BURNS! Jemele Hill’s take on socialism is so dumb it should come with a warning label

OMG the CRINGE: David Axelrod asks Elizabeth Warren why she ‘checked those Native American boxes’ and it’s PAINFUL (watch)

Sweetie, he’s just quoting YOUR ‘deal’! Ted Cruz laughing about Democrats and farting cows triggers AOC and LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCGreenpeacePatrick MooreSUVs