I also fly ✈️ & use A/C Living in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future. The Green New Deal is about putting a LOT of people to work in developing new technologies, building new infrastructure, and getting us to 100% renewable energy. https://t.co/DZGE1WwLbn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2019

Seems AOC was a tad defensive when being called out for lecturing Americans about cutting down on hamburger consumption (among other things) while driving around in gas-guzzling SUVs instead of public transportation. It’s hard living life as a giant hypocrite, it’s doubly hard when you’re living that hypocritical life in the spotlight.

Again, how are you PAYING for it?!?!?! — sean (@sean39352878) March 3, 2019

The world as it is is pretty good though, right? China & India aren’t going to give up the modern world just because we do. In fact, they’ll probably step in and fill the void with more production (and even more emissions) while we handicap ourselves for nothing. pic.twitter.com/hAcxZbJcgU — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) March 3, 2019

The "world as it is" has the option of taking the subway rather than a taxi. option of Amtrak rather than plane, option of opening windows rather than A/C. You're just a garden-variety hypocrite like the others. And you have ZERO expertise at any of the things you pretend to know — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) March 3, 2019

The co-founder of Greenpeace rips socialist Ocasio-Cortez pic.twitter.com/U5kHY7wMPj — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 3, 2019

