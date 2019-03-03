Americans don’t like socialism.

Crazy, right? Who knew?

New @NBCNews / @WSJ poll tested 11 different presidential characteristics. Most popular: An African American; a white man; a woman; and someone who is gay or lesbian Least popular: A Muslim; someone over the age of 75; and a socialist Just 18% view socialism positively — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 3, 2019

When even an NBC poll shows only 18% of this country see socialism positively that tells us everything we need to know about socialism.

That it sucks.

Sorry, not sorry.

Jemele Hill thinks she knows why Americans don’t like it though.

My guess is 100 percent of the people who don’t want a socialist have zero idea what socialism actually means. https://t.co/LNLuNyuT52 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 3, 2019

Yes, we’re all just too stupid to understand socialism, that’s why we prefer capitalism.

Speaking of stupid, it BURNS.

Wait for it …….”Because real socialism has never been tried.” https://t.co/rX166L236C — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) March 3, 2019

Ha!

Please tell us. People are dying to know. Or will soon be. — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) March 3, 2019

Talk fast. Yup.

My guess is that Jemele is 100 percent doing this just to get some Twitter attention because her name hasn't been mentioned publicly for a while. What a zero. Another "socialism hasn't ever been done right" dolt. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 3, 2019

You should explain to Venezuela how it works. https://t.co/aJeu9S3NTR — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) March 3, 2019

Maybe because every time socialism has been tried people die and starve to death — Ricky Dixon (@RickyD224) March 3, 2019

Seeing a pattern here, Jemele.

WE WANT THE STATUE OF THE DALMATION.

I know EXACTLY what it means, which is why I'm militantly against it. pic.twitter.com/6weayyxsaI — 😏 Spanish Influenza!™ (@El_Influenza) March 3, 2019

True dat.

I’d bet that there are some older folks who immigrated from actual socialist countries are in that group, therefore I disagree with your assessment. And that is in fact the danger. When those who understand are gone, we are destined relitigate it. 1/ — Arnold Layne (@arnielayne) March 3, 2019

Wait, people actually flee socialist countries?! But we thought it was all free unicorns and sparkles in those countries.

All they need to know about socialism is the ruling class, the Bernie Sanders, get rich, and we stand in bread lines. — L.E.Varmint Jr. (@scaloniadon) March 3, 2019

If any ideal helps the rich get richer it’s socialism.

100% of the people who suffer under socialism reject it pic.twitter.com/UUCc3pzQ7B — Christopher R Taylor (@KestrelArts) March 3, 2019

Oh good, The Socialist Party chimed in … said no one, ever.

True. We’re socialists and when we explain how Marx and Engels explained socialism, they complain about what existed the "Soviet Union" etc and try to link that economy with socialism. We then have to try to explain that state capitalism and socialism are completely different. pic.twitter.com/Jasa3xd7iX — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) March 3, 2019

Yeah, hard pass.

