Americans don’t like socialism.

Crazy, right? Who knew?

When even an NBC poll shows only 18% of this country see socialism positively that tells us everything we need to know about socialism.

That it sucks.

Sorry, not sorry.

Jemele Hill thinks she knows why Americans don’t like it though.

Yes, we’re all just too stupid to understand socialism, that’s why we prefer capitalism.

Speaking of stupid, it BURNS.

Ha!

Talk fast. Yup.

Seeing a pattern here, Jemele.

WE WANT THE STATUE OF THE DALMATION.

True dat.

Wait, people actually flee socialist countries?! But we thought it was all free unicorns and sparkles in those countries.

If any ideal helps the rich get richer it’s socialism.

Oh good, The Socialist Party chimed in … said no one, ever.

Yeah, hard pass.

