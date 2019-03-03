You know it’s bad when even David Axelrod is asking Elizabeth Warren about why she ‘checked those boxes’ claiming Native American heritage. Truth be told, watching this short video of Axelrod interviewing her actually made this editor physically cringe.

It’s really that bad.

Watch, if you can stand it.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is confronted over her false Native American ancestry claims: “Why did you check those boxes?” pic.twitter.com/cXAT6Uk65b — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 3, 2019

See?! If she mentioned she loves her family one more time this editor was going to toss her monitor out of the window. So it’s her family’s fault that she lied about her heritage? Yeah, that’s a winning message, Liz, go with that.

Wow.

Dude, she LOVES HER FAMILY.

Its’s not readily noticeable but her pants are on fire. — LCHonecker (@HoneckerLee) March 3, 2019

Oh, is that what that is?

We thought she was trying to send smoke signals from under the desk … IT’S A JOKE, CALM DOWN.

Back in 1986, there were no mainstream DNA testing companies that will verify her claims. And so she took advantage of that! Fast forward to 2019 and she’s still lying. There are no proofs any of her family claimed to be Native American. She lied to further her career! — DenniePad (@danielp_iam) March 3, 2019

She lied and took advantage of programs that were put in place to help a minority population but she only did it because she loved her family so that makes it ok or something.

I bet #ElizabethWarren is having "reservations" now about running. 😂 — Kevweb (@kweb75) March 3, 2019

Since it’s Sunday we’ll use the tweet that equates to a dad joke. What the heck.

Did she answer the question? — Gavin Flanagan (@GavintheFlan) March 3, 2019

Not really.

Because she has high cheekbones — BarbD (@bdoria) March 3, 2019

Ohhhh, that’s right!

Our bad.

