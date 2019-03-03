Every once in a while we come across a hashtag that really needs very little if any explanation and the #OcasioCortezChildrensBooks tag is just such a tag. AOC seems to have inspired so many various titles of children’s books that the tag not only went viral but is trending in the top spot on Twitter at the time of this writing.

Hey, way to go, Alex from the Bronx!

Here are some of the best:

‘I do not like them, Sam I am.’

Horton Hates The Jews #OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — Lizzy Lou Who☃️❄️ (@_wintergirl93) March 3, 2019

#OcasioCortezChildrensBooks Oh the Places You’ll Gulag — Razor (@hale_razor) March 3, 2019

#OcasioCortezChildrensBooks Where the Breadline Ends — Carrie Lee Z (@LilBitFunny) March 3, 2019

#OcasioCortezChildrensBooks The Little Engine that Couldn’t without Govt Assistance. — Dale Doback (@ThreeGreen21) March 3, 2019

Heh.

One Fish

Two Fish

Give Me Your Fish

I’m the Boss

#OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — Scott Akos (@AkosScott) March 3, 2019

Dunno, dude, it doesn’t even rhyme.

#OcasioCortezChildrensBooks Old MacDonald Used to Have a Farm — The General (@GrayChevyVan) March 3, 2019

Anne of Green New Deals #OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — Jerry Anderson (@Paladin007) March 3, 2019

Where the Wild Capitalists Are#OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — 🍸 Trish Can't Code 🍸 (@wtffiles) March 3, 2019

#OcasioCortezChildrensBooks One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, That’s All We Have Left to Eat — Flyer (@bama_flyer) March 3, 2019

Bummer.

Green Deal and Spam #OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — BreakingBald (@beingmarcusb) March 3, 2019

The Little Engine That Wasn’t Allowed To #OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 3, 2019

Comrade Hears a Coup #OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — Brooke Medina (@Brooke_Medina_) March 3, 2019

#OcasioCortezChildrensBooks: The Grinch That Stole Everything — Leslie ن (@LADowd) March 3, 2019

Little Red Robbing Hood #OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — Pouncey (@LeninsBarber) March 3, 2019

Cooking with Styrofoam, a Socialist cookbook #OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — Not Mr. Garrison (@tempsanity98) March 3, 2019

#OcasioCortezChildrensBooks Steal This Book — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) March 3, 2019

The Lion, the Witch and the Unwilling to Work #OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — EMM (@mm77atl) March 3, 2019

Some of these #OcasioCortezChildrensBooks are very clever, but I’m struck by how qualities she has which are regularly mocked by Trump fans are incredibly similar to those which Trump himself possesses, often with the very same people loving him for those characteristics #Cult45 — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) March 3, 2019

Psh, that’s a crappy title of a children’s book.

Ok, no scolds … moving on.

The Green Mile, and Other Green Solutions to Climate Change and Overpopulation #OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — Alexandria Polorcasio-Vortex (Scottergate 😀) (@Scottergate) March 3, 2019

#OcasioCortezChildrensBooks Children of the Congress — FremenOfDune (@KaiKona1) March 3, 2019

If you give a socialist a cookie. #OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — Scott Akos (@AkosScott) March 3, 2019

How Your Mommy Could Have Saved The Earth By Not Having You#OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — JRo (@jro282876) March 3, 2019

Ouch.

The Little Engine That Could Not Travel To Hawaii #OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) March 3, 2019

Oh, The Places Amazon Will Go! #OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — Pumpkin-Spiced Heroin (@offcerinsomniac) March 3, 2019

Too soon?

The Cats in the MAGA Hats #OcasioCortezChildrensBooks pic.twitter.com/S6mBDT7gXc — Cory Bridgmon (@cbridgmon) March 3, 2019

Meep.

#OcasioCortezChildrensBooks

One Fish, Two Fish, They’re All My Fish, You Don’t Get Any Fish. — 🇺🇸🎚🐶 Lisa 🐼 🍕🇫🇮🎼 (@elkay101) March 3, 2019

Fish? What fish?

The Little Red Hen Goes To A Re-Education Camp#OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — Slovydal (@Slovydal) March 3, 2019

How to lose 25,000 jobs in a month #OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — Kelli Ann🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@KelliAnn96) March 3, 2019

The Bridge to TerraBitchAtYa #OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — CL 🇺🇸 (@LibertyBelleCJL) March 3, 2019

There’s No Light In The Attic #OcasioCortezChildrensBooks — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) March 3, 2019

#OcasioCortezChildrensBooks

The Lying, The Witch and the Horrible Wardrobe — Karen Simmons. (@kygirl270) March 3, 2019

#OcasioCortezChildrensBooks Wish Upon A Czar — Razor (@hale_razor) March 3, 2019

Goodnight INDEED, loon.

