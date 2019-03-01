You know what will REALLY get conservatives to read a so-called conservative site? Crapping on them and their beliefs (especially that scary pro-life thing) to own them at CPAC.

Way to go low, Bulwark.

If your problem with conservative media is a website that sent a liberal to write funny stuff about CPAC, you're the problem with conservative media. — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) March 1, 2019

If you are part of a conservative website that trashes and condescends to conservatives who have a problem with you mocking their movement, YOU’RE the problem.

We’d expect to see this nonsense on Buzzfeed, or even Mediaite, but on The Bulwark, where they’re supposedly conserving conservatism? Wow.

What's being conserved here? You're entire schtick is attacking writers for other websites. Well, welcome to the world. So explain to me what is being conserved here? pic.twitter.com/H6UrwWs0Ce — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 1, 2019

It’s edgy and fun to be d*cks to conservatives at their big conference.

You can send whomever you want to clown on CPAC. We've been doing it for years before you. But take the slogan off the website if you're going to target conservative positions. Not hard stuff and I think you know that. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 1, 2019

It’s one thing to clown on CPAC, it’s quite another to attack the pro-life movement and punch right while doing it.

The token lib is a token lib. Don't overthink it. — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) March 1, 2019

Sorry, all we really ‘hear’ when we read his tweets is the sound effect ‘Peanuts’ when adults talked.

She's there as The Bulwark's official dispatch writing about "scary pro-life" panels and "anti anti anti anti Choice" It's astounding to think you of all people somehow don't have to answer for that. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 1, 2019

We’re not surprised he doesn’t have an answer for that.

Um, Stephen, I’m an opinion columnist. This is my opinion. 🌈 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 1, 2019

Her opinion? Well gosh, someone get her a medal.

I don't have a problem with your opinion. Pretty sure you're aware of that. I just want to know what's being conserved by the conservatism conserved official dispatch going after pro-life panels. Sure is a lot of dancing around this question and not much answering of it. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 1, 2019

I don’t think anyone expects the token lib to be conserving conservatism. Is that what you expected? — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) March 1, 2019

Gosh you know I would think the outlet that claims they are conserving conservatism sending their official dispatch wouldn't be calling pro life panels scary and talking about how anti-choice they are. Yeah I think that's a basic expectation of the conservatism conserved crowd. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 1, 2019

Now that you know she's a lib I hope you'll adjust your expectations accordingly. Not much conservatism to be conserved at CPAC these days, as you'd probably agree. She's also a great writer and really funny, which is why we keep her around. — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) March 1, 2019

You keep avoiding a simple question. Is going after pro-lfe positions conservatism conserved? This is your slogan my dude. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 1, 2019

Yeah, my dude.

Have I not been clear? She's a token lib. She's not conserving conservatism. Her tweets are not conservative. Do you need a warning label? — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) March 1, 2019

How do we best conserve conservatism? 1. Hire a lib.

2. Call her a token.

3. Send her out to call pro-lifers scary. Boom! Conserved! — Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) March 1, 2019

@UrbanAchievr I think the issue here is the expectation that a conservative-principled site would prioritize promoting the pro-life cause over taking pot shots at CPAC members or panels. — Holden (@Holden114) March 1, 2019

And there is the real kicker.

