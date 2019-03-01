Rep. Ilhan Omar would be better off just admitting she has issues with the Jewish people than pretending that her anti-Semitic comments aren’t anti-Semitic on purpose. It just feels like a cycle of disingenuous wagon-circling with the media every time she says something stupid.

Don’t be mean to her, she didn’t know it was anti-Semitic to imply the Jews are buying the Republican Party!

It’s like they think she’s ignorant of what she’s saying …

The sad part of this dynamic is it's a self-fulfilling cycle. Omar keeps invoking stereotypes about Jewish control which leads to backlash which leads to her believing she's being unfairly silenced which leads to the next incident. That's how both the last two episodes started. — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) March 1, 2019

And truth be told, we aren’t buying that she doesn’t know any better or that she can’t help herself.

There are no ‘oopsies’ here.

Ben Shapiro went OFF:

I’m honestly shocked by how many media members are covering open anti-Semitism in a “this is so sad” way. No way in hell they cover anti-Semitism this way coming from a person who can’t hide behind intersectionality. https://t.co/5XKUiSFINX — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2019

We wish we could say we are shocked by the way the media is covering her anti-Semitism but at the end of the day, they’d rather pretend she’s just ‘stupid and sad’ than evil and anti-Semitic. Narrative ya’ know.

Omar’s anti-Semitism is consistent, vicious, and vile. It is not “sad.” — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2019

Spot freakin’ on.

Stop treating this intelligent anti-Semitic person like she’s an ignorant child in need of some “more than sorrow than in anger” chiding just to set her straight. She knows exactly what she’s saying, which is why she keeps saying it. So does Tlaib. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2019

And she knows she can get away with it because ORANGE MAN BAD and the Left and the media (same thing) will do their part to protect her. Why would she stop spewing her anti-Semitic garbage which she MEANS when she knows she can get away with it?

No, what’s actually SAD here is how the media covers (for) her.

