Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that they are on the market for a clever team name for her staff.

Ayanna has too many incredible qualities to count, but the fact that she picked the name “A Team” for her staff is 👌🏽 (We‘re still in the market for a clever team name!) https://t.co/MCNHBUXZtv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 1, 2019

Uh-oh, AOC used the ‘ok symbol’ in her tweet.

Who wants to tell her?

AOC, about that emoji …

Is that a “white supremacy” emoji you’re using there? Your rules, not mine, Hamburglar. https://t.co/ryOOdm9xzA — G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 1, 2019

Ooh, a hamburger sounds delicious.

Remember the stink the Left made about the ‘ok symbol’ and how it was some top secret, magical way for evil racists to signal one another? Holy crap that sounds stupid when you write it out loud but it really was a symbol of white supremacy in their simple little minds.

Which makes this even funnier.

Heh.

ANYWAY, her tweet not only resulted in a good many jokes about the ok symbol, but it also inspired the hashtag: #OcasioCortezStaffTeamName.

Here are some of the best:

#OcasioCortezStaffTeamName Puppy Monkey Baby — Randy Hedrick (@HeddRoxx) March 1, 2019

#OcasioCortezStaffTeamName Box of Rocks — Randy Hedrick (@HeddRoxx) March 1, 2019

#OcasioCortezStaffTeamName Bill Nye Fan Club — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 1, 2019

#OcasioCortezStaffTeamName

The Green New Dolts — Ramani (@Ramani33_) March 1, 2019

#OcasioCortezStaffTeamName The Pillage People — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) March 1, 2019

#OcasioCortezStaffTeamName Hole diggers — It's not over yet (@ChristySandhoff) March 1, 2019

The Clod Squad #OcasioCortezStaffTeamName — Mo Mo Bo Bo Bananafana Fo Fo (@molratty) March 1, 2019

Ooh, it rhymes.

#OcasioCortezStaffTeamName F Troop — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) March 1, 2019

Last Train to Brokesville#OcasioCortezStaffTeamName — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) March 1, 2019

Bread Line Bimbos #OcasioCortezStaffTeamName — Call me right supremacist (@Nalienation) March 1, 2019

#OcasioCortezStaffTeamName: The Congressional Commie Committee — Leslie ن (@LADowd) March 1, 2019

The Clapback Crew#OcasioCortezStaffTeamName — Happier Manor (@HappyManor) March 1, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

It’s all in the eyes.

