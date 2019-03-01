Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that they are on the market for a clever team name for her staff.

Uh-oh, AOC used the ‘ok symbol’ in her tweet.

Who wants to tell her?

AOC, about that emoji …

via GIPHY

Ooh, a hamburger sounds delicious.

Remember the stink the Left made about the ‘ok symbol’ and how it was some top secret, magical way for evil racists to signal one another? Holy crap that sounds stupid when you write it out loud but it really was a symbol of white supremacy in their simple little minds.

Which makes this even funnier.

Heh.

ANYWAY, her tweet not only resulted in a good many jokes about the ok symbol, but it also inspired the hashtag: #OcasioCortezStaffTeamName.

Here are some of the best:

Ooh, it rhymes.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

It’s all in the eyes.

