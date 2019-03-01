Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that they are on the market for a clever team name for her staff.
Ayanna has too many incredible qualities to count, but the fact that she picked the name “A Team” for her staff is 👌🏽
(We‘re still in the market for a clever team name!) https://t.co/MCNHBUXZtv
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 1, 2019
Uh-oh, AOC used the ‘ok symbol’ in her tweet.
Who wants to tell her?
AOC, about that emoji …
Is that a “white supremacy” emoji you’re using there? Your rules, not mine, Hamburglar. https://t.co/ryOOdm9xzA
— G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 1, 2019
Ooh, a hamburger sounds delicious.
Remember the stink the Left made about the ‘ok symbol’ and how it was some top secret, magical way for evil racists to signal one another? Holy crap that sounds stupid when you write it out loud but it really was a symbol of white supremacy in their simple little minds.
Which makes this even funnier.
— Apollo (@lordsilverbow) March 1, 2019
Heh.
ANYWAY, her tweet not only resulted in a good many jokes about the ok symbol, but it also inspired the hashtag: #OcasioCortezStaffTeamName.
Here are some of the best:
Puppy Monkey Baby
— Randy Hedrick (@HeddRoxx) March 1, 2019
Box of Rocks
— Randy Hedrick (@HeddRoxx) March 1, 2019
The Illiterati#OcasioCortezStaffTeamName
— 🕷Excelsior🕸 (@cantcurestupid) March 1, 2019
Bill Nye Fan Club
— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 1, 2019
#OcasioCortezStaffTeamName
The Green New Dolts
— Ramani (@Ramani33_) March 1, 2019
The Pillage People
— Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) March 1, 2019
#OcasioCortezStaffTeamName
Dork Dynasty
— Donna (@ScarletLetterA4) March 1, 2019
Hole diggers
— It's not over yet (@ChristySandhoff) March 1, 2019
The Clod Squad
— Mo Mo Bo Bo Bananafana Fo Fo (@molratty) March 1, 2019
Ooh, it rhymes.
The Unicorns#OcasioCortezStaffTeamName
— Michael (@AmericanusMax) March 1, 2019
#OcasioCortezStaffTeamName F Troop
— Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) March 1, 2019
CHILDREN OF THE CORN pic.twitter.com/yZKIrNt6Wv
— Brickhouse (@Brick______) March 1, 2019
Last Train to Brokesville#OcasioCortezStaffTeamName
— Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) March 1, 2019
Bread Line Bimbos #OcasioCortezStaffTeamName
— Call me right supremacist (@Nalienation) March 1, 2019
The Congressional Commie Committee
— Leslie ن (@LADowd) March 1, 2019
The Clapback Crew#OcasioCortezStaffTeamName
— Happier Manor (@HappyManor) March 1, 2019
Crazy Ex-Girlfriends
— James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) March 1, 2019
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.
It’s all in the eyes.
The Cow Tippers
cc: @RotNScoundrel
— Thelonious Murphy (@theloniousirish) March 1, 2019
