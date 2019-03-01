C’mon. You had to know we couldn’t let a Friday go by without doing a Sean Spicier wrap-up piece. Truth be told, it’s one of this editor’s favorite things to write and luckily it still seems to be one of our reader’s favorites as well.
Life is good.
Sean hit on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her Green New Deal, Cohen’s testimony, fake hate crimes, Jussie Smollett, North Korea, and a plethora of other issues that for whatever reason seem to drive our good and delicate friends on the Left crazy. So crazy in fact that even YEARS later they still don’t notice he’s not the guy they think they’re yelling at.
Best schtick EVER.
Enjoy.
Hey batta batta…swing batta! pic.twitter.com/UBHH1LC08W
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 28, 2019
Alrighty then?
DA? Doubly Awesome? pic.twitter.com/QIn3d29RkZ
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 27, 2019
DA. Hrm. That’s also Dopamine, just sayin’.
No problem, we’ll just airdrop pallets of cash pic.twitter.com/dVIFkpd7OZ
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 26, 2019
That solves all of our issues with nuclear war, yup. Cash and pallets.
I hear ya…I don’t have any love for those commie bastards either pic.twitter.com/ORnPNPiDKw
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 25, 2019
HA HA HA HA HA HA
AOC’s burner pic.twitter.com/eBthvChJyk
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 25, 2019
She really needs a shave.
You’re right…make it $20 pic.twitter.com/5ijF6ps81L
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 25, 2019
EEP.
Nobody talks like this pic.twitter.com/0ymOQknXhs
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 25, 2019
Sadly they do. Have you guys seen Lefty and Resistance Twitter? WE’LL RUE THE DAY ya’ know.
Don’t be so hard on yourself pal pic.twitter.com/AfOUDbQCiv
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 24, 2019
Take THAT, Spicey.
Heh.
He’s mad pic.twitter.com/qlYzZK33dX
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 24, 2019
Super mad.
This isn’t going to age well pic.twitter.com/yuIWNu0jxE
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 22, 2019
THIS ACCOUNT MEANS BUSINESS THEY USED SO MANY CAPS!
I’m just getting warmed up pic.twitter.com/KAju6UmtCL
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 22, 2019
Who are these people?
We’ll put you down as “undecided” pic.twitter.com/DVyrG6cs8q
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 21, 2019
Telling a parody account ‘they’ need help.
Classic.
No habló Inglés pic.twitter.com/QgxnlvYydr
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 21, 2019
Que?
Might have a problem with the loyalty oath pic.twitter.com/6cGmgMXggZ
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 21, 2019
He might indeed.
Happy Friday!
