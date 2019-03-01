C’mon. You had to know we couldn’t let a Friday go by without doing a Sean Spicier wrap-up piece. Truth be told, it’s one of this editor’s favorite things to write and luckily it still seems to be one of our reader’s favorites as well.

Life is good.

Sean hit on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her Green New Deal, Cohen’s testimony, fake hate crimes, Jussie Smollett, North Korea, and a plethora of other issues that for whatever reason seem to drive our good and delicate friends on the Left crazy. So crazy in fact that even YEARS later they still don’t notice he’s not the guy they think they’re yelling at.

Best schtick EVER.

Enjoy.

Alrighty then?

DA. Hrm. That’s also Dopamine, just sayin’.

No problem, we’ll just airdrop pallets of cash pic.twitter.com/dVIFkpd7OZ — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 26, 2019

That solves all of our issues with nuclear war, yup. Cash and pallets.

I hear ya…I don’t have any love for those commie bastards either pic.twitter.com/ORnPNPiDKw — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 25, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

She really needs a shave.

EEP.

Nobody talks like this pic.twitter.com/0ymOQknXhs — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 25, 2019

Sadly they do. Have you guys seen Lefty and Resistance Twitter? WE’LL RUE THE DAY ya’ know.

Don’t be so hard on yourself pal pic.twitter.com/AfOUDbQCiv — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 24, 2019

Take THAT, Spicey.

Heh.

Super mad.

This isn’t going to age well pic.twitter.com/yuIWNu0jxE — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 22, 2019

THIS ACCOUNT MEANS BUSINESS THEY USED SO MANY CAPS!

I’m just getting warmed up pic.twitter.com/KAju6UmtCL — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 22, 2019

Who are these people?

We’ll put you down as “undecided” pic.twitter.com/DVyrG6cs8q — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 21, 2019

Telling a parody account ‘they’ need help.

Classic.

No habló Inglés pic.twitter.com/QgxnlvYydr — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 21, 2019

Que?

Might have a problem with the loyalty oath pic.twitter.com/6cGmgMXggZ — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 21, 2019

He might indeed.

Happy Friday!

