We’ve said it once we’ve said it a million times … Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is her own worst enemy. Oh, and she’s also the gift that keeps on giving and we suppose both can be said about the tweets she sent after she apparently learned she is actually pretty unpopular with most Americans. Guess babbling about taking away our ability to travel and shaming us for eating beef hasn’t gone over so hot.

Color us shocked.

AOC’s reaction to this was just so totally AOC though:

If you want to know what subconscious bias looks like, it’s a headline saying “AOC is underwater with every group EXCEPT women, nonwhites, and 18-34 year olds.” So older, conservative white men are considered “everyone” and everyone else is discounted as an exception. Cool 👍🏽 https://t.co/qkwTknMYhC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 16, 2019

Subconscious bias? Huh?

Look at her playing the ‘old rich Conservative white men’ card.

Gosh, that’ll show her haters who’s the boss.

The reason people know more is bc Fox News has turned into “AOC TMZ” (no offense to TMZ), so awareness is growing w/ GOPers.@JaneMayerNYer has reported deeply on this propaganda machine + it will be aimed at any Dem they want. Nothing changes that. We can’t be scared by that. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 16, 2019

And there’s the Fox News card. Wow, could she be any less original in her tweets on this topic? You’d think her speech-writers would at least give her something outside of the box to use on Twitter … sheesh.

First, there's no reason people should not know more. You hold public office and you should be held accountable for what you say and write. Second, the reason people know more is because your laughable fantasy-land victim complex is a joke on so many tongues. — Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) March 17, 2019

But it’s not faaaaair.

You’re mad @foxnews covers the stupid crap you say? That’s news. Reporting true stories & facts. If you’re mad they are raising awareness about your idiocy, don’t be an idiot and say idiotic things! — Seth Roberg (@Roby1Kenobi_) March 17, 2019

You whine just like Trump. — Long Island Failroad (@Driver11566) March 16, 2019

Which makes sense since she is the Left’s Trump.

Considering that more people know who you are now while your approval rating is taking a nosedive should tell you something. Come up with some realistic solutions to your Millennial “issues” and people may take you more seriously. — Duane H (@tiredofTDS) March 17, 2019

She’s Alex from the Bronx, no one will ever take her seriously.

I don’t watch Fox News. I’m not GOP. I’m not an old white guy. I still fall in the view you unfavorably category. I can’t be labeled or pigeonholed. It’s not a conspiracy. — Meredith England (@meredithengland) March 17, 2019

Actually, speaking as an older male, we don’t need Fox News to make our opinions for us. We just read your own words. Unlike the mindless minions that blindly follow you, we have been fully capable of forming our own opinions without having others tell us what to think. — Bealesworld🇺🇸 (@Bealesworld) March 17, 2019

Wait, you mean to tell us Fox News doesn’t control the minds of everyone who dislikes AOC? That it’s not just one giant conspiracy to shut her down because they’re terrified of her?!

Whoa. Minds blown.

Heh.

