Senator Chris Murphy took it upon himself to tell Americans what firearm they do and do not need to go huntingÂ (of course) and to defend themselves and their homes. You would think someone who is so obviously clueless about guns in general would have learned long ago that making such ridiculously ignorant statements will only get him dragged.

But it is Murphy we’re talking about.

Look at this tripe.

Nobody needs an AR-15 to hunt. Nobody needs a semi-automatic rifle to defend their home. But mass shooters NEED these weapons in order to murder as many people as efficiently as possible. And so nobody will miss them when they are illegal – except for the killers. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 16, 2019

Nobody needs a know-it-all senator telling them what they do and don’t need either and yet here is Murphy.

The egos on these people, wow.

J.R. Salzman set Murphy straight because like us, he’s a giver.

Don’t you think it’s fascinating the same yahoos who tell us how bad Trump is, how dangerous he is, want him to have ultimate power over the people? It’s just so bizarre. That and to Salzman’s point, the good senator has security whereas the average American does NOT, and for him to think it is in any way appropriate to tell the little people what they need to defend themselves is just obnoxious.

Preach.

A single mom with small children awakes at 1am to sound of 3 intruders breaking into her home intent on harm (cuz that never happens right?) How many bullets does she need to repel the threat & protect her family. As many as it takes asshole. I wouldn't want her to have 1 too few — Tony McMillan (@Slapuel) March 17, 2019

Preach some more.

Nobody needs a senator from CT telling them what they need. — C.D. Moore (@FredasBoss) March 17, 2019

Word.

Read our Constitution Senator. There, you will realize the 2nd Amendment has nothing to do with hunting. — Chuck Willis (@willis9525) March 17, 2019

But there are a lot of big words in the Constitution and he won’t like that it limits HIM and not us …

Nobody needs a politician openly prognosticating about what I need or donâ€™t need. — John A Dangelo III (@antiwarwarvet) March 16, 2019

Do you … not know what "semi-automatic" means? — Tom Toth (@TomToth3) March 17, 2019

He does not.

Always nice to see the political elite tell me what I need and what I donâ€™t need. — Cam Copley (@CamCopley) March 17, 2019

What a maroon.

