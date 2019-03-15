If you’ve spent any time at all on Twitter today you’ve no doubt seen several Democrats, Progressives, Liberals, Leftists, angry unicorns, etc. using the tragedy in New Zealand to attack Republicans, Conservatives, President Trump, the NRA, and America itself. Honestly, a huge part of our job here at Twitchy is to cover really bad takes and even we haven’t been able to keep up with the ugly today.

So when we came across this tweet from Rep. Dan Crenshaw, after we did a total dreamy sigh, we had to share it with you, dear reader.

Tell us how you REALLY feel, Dan.

No, tell us again. Seriously.

And excuse us but OH HELL YEAH.

It’s far more important to them to have ‘ammunition’ for dunking on the Right. Sad but very true.

All we can really say about this monster is that he is completely batsh*t.

And that Dan wears an eyepatch and is a total badass? Even MORE refreshing. *sigh*

Tags: Christchurch gunmanNew Zealand shootingRep. Dan CrenshawRep. Eric Swalwell