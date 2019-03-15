If you’ve spent any time at all on Twitter today you’ve no doubt seen several Democrats, Progressives, Liberals, Leftists, angry unicorns, etc. using the tragedy in New Zealand to attack Republicans, Conservatives, President Trump, the NRA, and America itself. Honestly, a huge part of our job here at Twitchy is to cover really bad takes and even we haven’t been able to keep up with the ugly today.

So when we came across this tweet from Rep. Dan Crenshaw, after we did a total dreamy sigh, we had to share it with you, dear reader.

If you find yourself using the tragedy in New Zealand to take backhanded swipes at conservatives in America – many of my colleagues already have – then you really have no shame and you are part of the problem. It should be easy for us to stand united and condemn terrorism. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 15, 2019

Tell us how you REALLY feel, Dan.

No, tell us again. Seriously.

And excuse us but OH HELL YEAH.

Considering that this attack had nothing to do with us, I agree. — Furious John (@FuriousJohn) March 15, 2019

So where can I donate for your 2024 presidential run? — Michael Rossi (@TheMoun10) March 15, 2019

The far left is incapable of that. Sad to say. — Tommy b (@tbterr) March 15, 2019

It’s far more important to them to have ‘ammunition’ for dunking on the Right. Sad but very true.

Besides, if you read his manifesto and see his logo, while he is a race supremacist, he sure seems to be politically left in terms of "worker's rights" and the "environment". I don't think this psycho can be easily pigeonholed either way. — mktesq (@mickeykthompson) March 15, 2019

All we can really say about this monster is that he is completely batsh*t.

It’s very refreshing to see a Patriot stand up for what’s good for America! (Love Texas)🐴 — Wanda Justus Brewer (@WandaBrewer2) March 15, 2019

And that Dan wears an eyepatch and is a total badass? Even MORE refreshing. *sigh*

