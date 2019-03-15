We have an idea. How about the Krassenstein brothers go back to being Justin Bieber fan accounts and stop pretending like they know anything about politics? Sounds good, right?

Especially when you see tweets like this from Ed.

Wait, that’s Brian.

Sorry, it’s easy to get them confused.

I have an idea. How about we get a white nationalist ban in this country? — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 15, 2019

Sure Brian, let’s just start banning groups of people. Sounds like a plan.

We get it, he was responding to AOC (who makes him look like a genius, think about THAT for a minute) claiming we have a Muslim Ban in this country. But we don’t, because in America we don’t BAN GROUPS OF PEOPLE. The Left can shake their tiny fists and insist we do but we do not.

Period. The ban is a Travel Ban and only include countries that are known for harboring terrorists. Hell, two of them listed aren’t even Muslim countries.

Is there a country called "White Nationalist", because nobody is banned from entering this country based on their religion? Why did the media not call Obama's identical travel restrictions a "Muslim ban"? I mean, you're a member of the media, so… — Dead Vape Shop (@fatcatvapor) March 15, 2019

Because when Obama did it he was thinking of our safety or something.

Shut up, you glorified Herbalife scammer. — Atlas Pounced (@DaveMBP) March 15, 2019

We thought it was the Bieber thing? Psh, anything is possible.

Better idea. How about we ban the lying, antagonistic Krassenstein bros!!! — GSPi (@gaylaspie) March 15, 2019

See, once you start banning groups of people eventually they’ll get around to YOUR group, even if there are only two of you.

I have an idea, how about we ban all hate groups from all sides!

Antifa, BLM, Muslim brotherhood, Ciar, white nationalist, white supremacists, kkk, socialist, communist. Then maybe America can live in better peace! — tim(independent, American Indian) (@exdemtim) March 15, 2019

Might as well be inclusive and stuff, right?

That’s not a thought it’s a brain fart — Jack ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jacismee) March 15, 2019

Annd we’re done here.

Related:

Dropped on her head?! AOC’s daily reminder about Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’ goes horribly, terribly, HILARIOUSLY wrong

NOT a furry thing (ha!): Beto O’Rourke has some ‘splainin’ to do about his alleged days with the Cult of the Dead Cow

OOF! In rush to blame Dana Loesch and NRA for New Zealand shooting, Shannon Watts trips SPECTACULARLY over THIS fact