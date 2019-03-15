When you’re a Twitchy editor you write about some crazy stuff. It’s a benefit and a challenge of the position, true story. Most of the time we sit back and laugh THEN write about it so you all can laugh with us.

Like Beto O’Rourke supposedly having been in the Cult of the Dead Cow.

That’s not the name of his punk band when he dressed up like a unicorn or whatever the animal. Nope, it’s apparently the name of a group of hackers from the ’90s.

That this is real life still has us shaking our heads, every day.

Notorious and wildly influential … and now he wants to be our president.

K.

Trending

So much ANGST in these photos, HA HA HA HA.

Are those flowers on his shirt?

You know what, we don’t wanna know.

EEK.

*quickly changes passwords to EVERYTHING*

Hrm.

It’s when they don’t deny it that you start to wonder.

Yeah, he’s selling a book … but still, this is some crazy stuff.

As we said, he’s selling a book BUT if any of this is true … probably something Beto should answer for, doncha think?

But only if he promises to dress up like a cow. OMG WE’RE JUST KIDDING.

Sorta.

Related:

OOF! In rush to blame Dana Loesch and NRA for New Zealand shooting, Shannon Watts trips SPECTACULARLY over THIS fact

The woke kid card … REALLY?! Beto O’Rourke’s response to New Zealand shooting is as ridiculous as you’d expect (watch)

AWFUL take, dude: Jeet Heer gives AOC a run for her money in ‘grossest New Zealand shooting’ take with THIS doozy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkeCult of the Dead Cowhackers