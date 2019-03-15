There are a lot of horrible ‘takes’ in social media this morning following the tragic mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. From AOC complaining about prayer (when the murders literally took place in houses of prayer) to Rep. Eric Swalwell using the victims to dunk on the Right, our friendly progressives are out there milking it for whatever they can.

And this nonsense from Jeet Heer is right up there:

Exactly. America is to white nationalism what Saudi Arabia is to jihadism. https://t.co/hNzT91fZpb — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 15, 2019

Blaming America.

K.

Jeet should delete this tweet and then maybe his account too. Is he saying America trains and sends white nationalists out into the world to hurt and even kill people? Seriously?

Awful take dude. — Neoliberal Federalist 🌐 (@NeoliberalFed) March 15, 2019

Really awful.

Not one of your better tweets. — Rbaron321 (@rbaron321) March 15, 2019

This is a nice way of saying this was a crap tweet.

I really thought you were just a common piece of human garbage, but, I was wrong. You have shown yourself to be a really special piece of human garbage. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 15, 2019

Super special.

Every time I think you… Oh, never mind. — Biscuit Salad (@BiscuitSalad) March 15, 2019

Save your breath.

Wait, would that be, ‘Save your tweet’?

Dude is really stretching to make this comparison. Seriously.

You must be a special kind of stupid. — Long Island Failroad (@Driver11566) March 15, 2019

There’s that word ‘special’ again.

Not a good analogy at all. — patrick dillard (@pcdillard) March 15, 2019

Oh GFY. — Pounce 'N Bounce (@corrcomm) March 15, 2019

That works.

Just wait until you hear about Iran — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) March 15, 2019

Yep.

This is a garbage take. — Michael D (@MikePJD) March 15, 2019

No, it's not official state policy for America to export white nationalism the way it is for Saudi Arabia to export jihadism. I really don't know what makes people like you so hysterically anti-American, but you should know it does tremendous damage to the cause of world peace. — Jason Catlin (@catlin201) March 15, 2019

We honestly don’t know why so many people of the Leftist persuasion hate America so much. But thinking this was in any way a smart point to make after such a grotesque attack on dozens of innocent people … just wow.

Related:

‘I feel absolutely sickened.’ YouTuber PewDiePie responds to Christchurch gunman ‘uttering his name’

Like CLOCKWORK: Rep. Eric Swalwell is QUICK to make an a*s of himself dunking on the Right after New Zealand shooting

Beneath CONTEMPT! AOC politicizes the New Zealand shooting by trashing prayer then backpedals to blame the NRA