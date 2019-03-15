There are a lot of horrible ‘takes’ in social media this morning following the tragic mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. From AOC complaining about prayer (when the murders literally took place in houses of prayer) to Rep. Eric Swalwell using the victims to dunk on the Right, our friendly progressives are out there milking it for whatever they can.
And this nonsense from Jeet Heer is right up there:
Exactly. America is to white nationalism what Saudi Arabia is to jihadism. https://t.co/hNzT91fZpb
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 15, 2019
Blaming America.
K.
Jeet should delete this tweet and then maybe his account too. Is he saying America trains and sends white nationalists out into the world to hurt and even kill people? Seriously?
Awful take dude.
— Neoliberal Federalist 🌐 (@NeoliberalFed) March 15, 2019
Really awful.
Not one of your better tweets.
— Rbaron321 (@rbaron321) March 15, 2019
This is a nice way of saying this was a crap tweet.
I really thought you were just a common piece of human garbage, but, I was wrong. You have shown yourself to be a really special piece of human garbage.
— G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 15, 2019
Super special.
Every time I think you…
Oh, never mind.
— Biscuit Salad (@BiscuitSalad) March 15, 2019
Save your breath.
Wait, would that be, ‘Save your tweet’?
— vanilla (@rebekahmlo) March 15, 2019
Dude is really stretching to make this comparison. Seriously.
You must be a special kind of stupid.
— Long Island Failroad (@Driver11566) March 15, 2019
There’s that word ‘special’ again.
Not a good analogy at all.
— patrick dillard (@pcdillard) March 15, 2019
Oh GFY.
— Pounce 'N Bounce (@corrcomm) March 15, 2019
That works.
Just wait until you hear about Iran
— Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) March 15, 2019
Yep.
This is a garbage take.
— Michael D (@MikePJD) March 15, 2019
No, it's not official state policy for America to export white nationalism the way it is for Saudi Arabia to export jihadism.
I really don't know what makes people like you so hysterically anti-American, but you should know it does tremendous damage to the cause of world peace.
— Jason Catlin (@catlin201) March 15, 2019
We honestly don’t know why so many people of the Leftist persuasion hate America so much. But thinking this was in any way a smart point to make after such a grotesque attack on dozens of innocent people … just wow.
