Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez really outdid herself this time. Oh, she has said some ridiculously stupid stuff in the past but these few tweets about the tragic New Zealand mosque shooting are perhaps her worst yet.

At 1st I thought of saying, “Imagine being told your house of faith isn’t safe anymore.” But I couldn’t say “imagine.” Because of Charleston.

Pittsburgh.

Sutherland Springs. What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?pic.twitter.com/2mSw0azDN8 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

Told ya’.

Wait, there’s more.

This is a time of great vulnerability for our communities. We must come together, fight for each other, & stand up for neighbors. Isolation, dehumanizing stereotypes, hysterical conspiracy theories, & hatred ultimately lead to the anarchy of violence. We cannot stand for it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

Ok?

But then she tweeted THIS doozy.

(“Thoughts and prayers” is reference to the NRA’s phrase used to deflect conversation away from policy change during tragedies. Not directed to PM Ardern, who I greatly admire.) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

So HEY Christians and NRA members, her tweet was just crapping on YOU, not PM Arden who she greatly admires. What a classy gal, eh?

Sometimes there are just no words to adequately describe how awful someone is … this is one of those times.

Luckily, Dana Loesch had something to say to the Dems’ ‘star’.

Pretty sure thoughts and prayers isn’t anyone’s phrase, and prayer especially (which you mocked earlier after what happened in a house of prayer?) is a real action, a petition to, a conversation with, God — in this case, to request protection, comfort for those suffering. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 15, 2019

Who mocks prayer when people have just been murdered in a house of prayer?

Just freakin’ wow.

This tweet just elevated stupidity to horrifying heights. — st julesy day (@ImJuliCaldwell) March 15, 2019

Oops.

Do you even have a brain?

This not an NRA phrase. It's a phrase of comfort that has been used long before you were on this earth. Stop lying, better yet stop talking. — Michelle (@michnic70) March 15, 2019

This is wrong. — BeckieBea 🦉 (@DigitalChick73) March 15, 2019

This is disgraceful. — Pat Tehan (@patricktehan) March 15, 2019

What is a freshman know-nothing congresswoman doing sticking her nose in another country's business and <gasp> appearing to think the NRA has influenced that country's gun policy? Newsflash – your crap does stink. — Five Drunk Rednecks (@5DrunkRednecks) March 15, 2019

Like an ongoing SNL skit. — Jason Suitt (@Mak3Lil) March 15, 2019

And considering how unfunny SNL is these days, this is absolutely accurate.

100% on-brand — The Panic (@Gunntwitt) March 15, 2019

Ugh, you blew it there @AOC . Best just to own it and move on. — Michael Jones (@canyon_bandit) March 15, 2019

I support ya but I disagree. I was raised to always say that phrase regardless of who it is or what hsppended — Von (@VonLuxembourg) March 15, 2019

Even her supporters called foul on this one.

Your need to politicize at a time like this further exposes your true character which we are all learning more about each and every day. Talk less, listen more. You just might learn something. — Big PaPa P (@peardoz) March 15, 2019

This is truly wrong AOC. As a Christian, we are bound to pray for others. To keep the struggling top of mind. For us, prayer is not just empty words, it is speaking straight to our Father in Heaven. On behalf of the hurting. To belittle this intimate process is wrong. — Silent Majority (@SilentMellisa) March 15, 2019

Thank you for showing us, yet again, that you are willing to mock people's faith in order to make a political point. — Rascal (@birdbrain333) March 15, 2019

THERE IS NO NRA IN NEW ZEALAND, YOU GHOUL. Can it not be political for even 24 hours??? — Srsly, Do We NEED a President? (@llcthecableguy) March 15, 2019

It’s sad that you think death is a good opportunity to score political points but I guess to you, “the ends justify the means.” I pray that you’ll become a better person. — Luke (@ColtSgleAction) March 15, 2019

Uhhhh… the NRA isn’t based in New Zealand. And good job insulting prayer where a tragedy just took place in a house of prayer. 🙄 — Robbie Antonio (@RobbieAntonio) March 15, 2019

Goodness. You are awful. Just resign now — David Tripp (@SolidOrangeDave) March 15, 2019

She really is awful.

You are beneath contempt. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) March 15, 2019

With respect: It's not just the NRA's phrase. I'm fairly sure you know that, and I resent the mischaracterization. Were I more certain this was deliberate spin from you, I'd be quite annoyed — but you've said the odd dumb thing from time to time, so I'll make allowances. — John the Gnerphk (@Gnerphk) March 15, 2019

The phrase "thoughts and prayers" has been around since there were thoughts and prayers.

Fool. — J Clayton (@JClayton13) March 15, 2019

You can not be that obtuse — Will Anders (@WillAnders8) March 15, 2019

Oh, yes, yes she can.

Could you try to be classy for like five minutes? — Johnny Tilley (@darkfatman) March 15, 2019

Nope, sorry, she’s too busy being Alex from the Bronx.

(If you have to put an entire tweet in parenthesis, you probably shouldn’t have written the first tweet.) — Scott Gaspari (@sgaspari) March 15, 2019

And there it is.

