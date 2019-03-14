As if we needed another reminder that AOC is a total millennial.

Facebook and Instagram were both down on Wednesday (THE HORROR) but that didn’t stop our ‘favorite’ Democratic Socialist from being super cutesy and reminding everyone she’s still just ‘Alex from the Bronx’.

She got a chair for her office. NO SERIOUSLY. A CHAIR, PEOPLE.

Is Instagram still down? Bc after 2 months almost furnitureless in DC I am trying to take you all on the riveting adventure of getting: a chair 😆 (Also, if you had to start a new apt from scratch, what would be the first 5 pieces of furniture/items you would get? Asking for me) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 14, 2019

Like, you guys, she needs some advice on furniture and stuff because OMG she has been so like, busy with ya’ know, stuff.

Painful. But her little followers were more than happy to flock to her tweet with suggestions because it’s so difficult to figure out what furniture to buy.

Couch, dresser, coffee table, chair and lamp. — Eileen (@EileenBillinson) March 14, 2019

Bed? No?

Bed, Kitchen Table, Wine rack, Fridge, Dishes — Doug (@douglasvincent) March 14, 2019

Winerack.

Ok, so not all of her followers are completely lost.

Couch, bed, nightstand, dinette set, coffee table — Clare Dougherty (@Claremdowling) March 14, 2019

Isn’t a dinette set sort of cheating?

I hope your chair is a pricey recliner. Because then you don't need a bed or a desk. (Laptop/lapdesk thingy). Couch. End table for your drink because it won't fit on your lapdesk. Coatrack. Laundry hamper. Dresser. — Jen Goode Stevens (@goodeedits) March 14, 2019

Coatrack.

Interesting.

Lots of racks going on …

COUCH should always be first so you & guests have somewhere to sit & you also have a place to sleep until you can get: a bed, a dresser, dishes, cleaning products, & entertainment setups (extension cords, TV’s, radios, etc.). — @Lana_Lizz (@lana_lizz) March 14, 2019

Gotta entertain ya’ know.

An industrial strength coffee maker and four kittens. But I'd listen to @yashar about towels. Actually, that's a lie; I'd listen to his dad. — Callanite 🇬🇧🇺🇲🇨🇦 (@Callanite) March 14, 2019

Coffee maker. Hell yeah.

1) a bottle of champagne to bust over your new front door

2) a broom to sweep up the bottle shards because you walk there

3) another bottle of champagne to drink

4) an alarm clock or something idk

5) HAND👏SOAP👏. NOT EVEN KIDDING

5.5) Towels are probably important, too — Zach Ash (@zetajones666) March 14, 2019

This list seems oddly specific.

Heh.

1 couch, 4 wine glasses — Amy Lin (@amytruck) March 14, 2019

WTF, we love AOC now.

JUST KIDDING.

Bed, table, chair, couch*, cat scratching post *microfiber so that the last one is a redundancy — Denise (@ooooDenise) March 14, 2019

Cat scratching post.

K.

Annnd we’re done here.

