Good news, folks. It’s not Media Matters’ president Angelo Carusone’s fault that he wrote horrible, disgusting, awful and grotesque comments on a blog years ago. No, it was because he was a chubby kid in school and he was trying to parody a right-wing blowhard or something …

And he expects us to take anything he says seriously about Tucker going on with a shock jock and saying shocking things?

Talk about ENTITLEMENT.

Our friendly neighborhood ‘hall monitor’, Brian Stelter was the one to ask Carusone about his comments, which you can read for yourself.

While calling out Tucker Carlson, @MMFA prez @GoAngelo is being called out for offensive comments in HIS past — here's what he told me pic.twitter.com/3b9Ne0LVGn — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 14, 2019

Interesting that he’s whining about his words basically being taken out of context and comparing it to all of his other work when this is EXACTLY what he has tried to do to Tucker and others in the past.

What an a-hole.

Dana Loesch said it perfectly.

So the hypocritical Media Matters president’s defense is that it’s OK for him to be a bigot because people were mean to him as a kid. He’s right in that his behavior is awful and grotesque — but he’s wrong in saying he stopped it. He just targets different people now. https://t.co/9Z870WfuM0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 14, 2019

Using the fact that he was bullied to justify bullying is just gross.

Others had some feedback for tater … er … Bri:

You are giving him cover. Bottom line. — Kaitlin with the Good Hair (@thefactualprep) March 14, 2019

Sure as Hell seems like it.

My God….if you believe this nonsense you will truly be just the left's go to when they need cover. Right now you are giving it to him. Call him out on his BS like you would someone on the right. — Kevin McCann (@McCann_Kevin1) March 14, 2019

Lots of pots and kettles in this story. Lol. — John Luciew (@JohnLuciew) March 14, 2019

If it was a right-wing caricature, did he use a character name (like Ronald HW Cheney-Nixon IV) or did he sign his real name to it? If the latter, I think that excuse holds no water. @brianstelter did you ask that question at all? — Knight in the Heights (@fdknight) March 14, 2019

We’re going to guess his questions were more like, ‘That mean ol’ Tucker brought up some comments you made on a blog like FOREVER ago and he’s a big poopie head, so I feel like we should give you a chance to explain why he’s so stupid for bringing these comments up so we can run cover for you.’

Heh.

You didn't even fact check his statement… What a joke. — Jay K (@JayKlos) March 14, 2019

And no one is surprised.

