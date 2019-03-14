Make. This. HAPPEN.
And if anyone can get this done, Lindsey Graham can.
Graham: Need A Special Counsel To Investigate "Potential Crimes" By Department of Justice, FBI https://t.co/kOhwinXH8o
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 14, 2019
From Real Clear Politics:
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told FNC’s Sean Hannity Wednesday night that the Department of Justice must answer two questions: Did they stop the Clinton investigation because they wanted her to win? Did they start the Russian investigation against Trump as an insurance policy in case he won?
Graham also called for a special counsel to investigate “potential crimes” committed by officials in the Department of Justice, especially the FBI.
GRAHAM: We need a special counsel to look at the potential crimes by the Department of Justice — the FBI — regarding the Clinton e-mail investigation and the Russian investigation against Trump early on.
The point is the Congress, me, not going to the House, we’re going to call them all before the committee. Did they try to invoke the 25th Amendment to take the president down? Did they get a warrant against an American citizen (Carter Page) using the information they know was flawed? Did they tank the Clinton e-mail investigation because they were afraid if they indicted her she would lose an election they wanted her to win? You’re going to get answers to that, the best I can give them to you.
It’s about damn TIME.
They want us to forget it was Obama’s DOJ. We won’t.
I’ve been screaming it forever. The biggest scandal in my lifetime and no one’s even looked into it
— Scott Cureton (@CuretonScott) March 14, 2019
I… can't… wait… pic.twitter.com/506QqV7OBm
— 400lb Gorilla In The Room (@400lbGorillaa) March 14, 2019
Seriously.
I agree. Its an embarrassment to the good men and women of DOJ and FBI who perform their jobs with the utmost integrity.
— stephen miller (@millerswm358) March 14, 2019
Too little too late
— Doug (@Doug86201135) March 14, 2019
Let’s hope not.
