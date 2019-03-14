Make. This. HAPPEN.

And if anyone can get this done, Lindsey Graham can.

From Real Clear Politics:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told FNC’s Sean Hannity Wednesday night that the Department of Justice must answer two questions: Did they stop the Clinton investigation because they wanted her to win? Did they start the Russian investigation against Trump as an insurance policy in case he won?

Graham also called for a special counsel to investigate “potential crimes” committed by officials in the Department of Justice, especially the FBI.

GRAHAM: We need a special counsel to look at the potential crimes by the Department of Justice — the FBI — regarding the Clinton e-mail investigation and the Russian investigation against Trump early on.

The point is the Congress, me, not going to the House, we’re going to call them all before the committee. Did they try to invoke the 25th Amendment to take the president down? Did they get a warrant against an American citizen (Carter Page) using the information they know was flawed? Did they tank the Clinton e-mail investigation because they were afraid if they indicted her she would lose an election they wanted her to win? You’re going to get answers to that, the best I can give them to you.