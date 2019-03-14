Slate doesn’t seem all that thrilled that Robert Francis O’Rourke is running for president.

Sorry, BETO.

Maybe they’ve figured out that having 20+ candidates on the Democratic side isn’t exactly a winning strategy? Or maybe it’s because he’s just an evil white dude or something.

Our money is on him being a white dude.

Beto O’Rourke has no idea what he stands for or what he brings to the field. Why is he running? https://t.co/qKOCNfTObx — Slate (@Slate) March 14, 2019

From Slate:

Beto is missing one important thing, though: an actual reason to run. O’Rourke would enter the race as a man without a clear political ideology, a signature legislative achievement, a major policy issue, or a concrete agenda for the country. Those in the know tell the Atlantic that Beto is planning to run as a candidate “offering hope that America can be better than its current partisan and hate-filled politics, and that the country can come together,” but that—brace yourself—he hasn’t yet “landed on how he’ll propose to actually make that happen.” That’s more of the same empty words Beto’s been offering in public since his loss to Cruz. “I don’t know where I am on a [political] spectrum, and I almost could care less,” he said at a recent stop in Wisconsin. “I just want to get to better things for this country.”

See? Beto is a man … and a white one at that. Guess that counts him out immediately.

I'm perfectly fine with him being in the field. Let the people make the choice. That's how it works. — Donna Catalano (@dcatalano13) March 14, 2019

Yeah! *shakes fist*

That’s what makes him great. Because he does know. — margot morshuis (@mmcville) March 14, 2019

Does he?

Trump won and he stood for nothing but hate. Let Beto fight it out! You might regret ever writing this article should he win! — Tom Kituku (@TomKituku) March 14, 2019

You hear that Slate? You’ll rue the day!

Is there any Democrat running who isn’t being trashed by at least 50% of all other Democrats? This is how Trump wins a second term. — Acting Chief of Staff Ficus (@bkillip) March 14, 2019

Ain’t it great?

Chill. We will find out everything we need to know about Beto in the next 6 months. — EeDiva (@EeDiva_) March 14, 2019

Yeah, chill.

@Slate are you feeling well? — AJ Estur (@iAMajEstur) March 14, 2019

If you knew anything about him, you would know that this statement is horse hockey. He brings intelligence, ethics, vision, leadership, experience, and vision. Maybe you are threatened by his candor and lack of pat, political answers. — Clairwil Oh (@clairwil) March 14, 2019

Good to know Robert has the ‘horse hockey’ demographic all locked up.

The dude that wrote this is a Bernie bro. Enough said. — Melissa Davis (@Melly4truth) March 14, 2019

This is gonna be SO MUCH FUN.

