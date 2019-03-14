When you read this doozy of a tweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez keep in mind this is the same woman who thought turning Amazon away somehow saved New York three billion in taxes …

For being someone who supposedly has a degree in Economics this is surprisingly, even shockingly ignorant.

Cost of the GOP Tax Scam for the rich:💰~$1.8-2.3 Trillion Cost of forgiving all student loans in America:💰~$1.5 Trillion Clearly where there’s a will, there’s a way. When people say that there isn’t “enough” to do these things, what they mean is they don’t *want* to do them. https://t.co/RvcYk8kbEy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 13, 2019

A tax cut is not a cost. You don’t make less money yourself and consider that ‘a cost.’ It’s like she thinks money grows on trees … ya’ know, maybe she does. We were just being funny but it’s entirely possible she doesn’t understand that the government’s money comes from THE PEOPLE.

And we shouldn’t have to pay someone else’s student loans … that is insane. Like legit batsh*t.

She knew her tweet would get a reaction:

And before conservatives start whining that I refer to tax cuts (aka revenue cuts) as costs, here’s a reminder that the world recognizes that they are costs too: pic.twitter.com/5xxLNBFXhy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 13, 2019

Just because some people in the world are as dense as AOC is when it comes to talking about tax cuts doesn’t mean she’s right. And it’s not whining when people correct her for tweeting this amount of stupid.

Millennials. *eye roll*

I’d advise you to remember you’re no longer addressing classmates at BC. You’re trying to convince adults, some of who who have been paying taxes for 40 years, that to let them keep some of their own money, is a cost they can’t afford. I think they have something to tell you back — Bob McGovern (@mcgovern_bob) March 14, 2019

And that’s NO, we’re not paying for a bunch of student loans we didn’t take out.

Yea…. but it’s my money so I should keep it. It would have been nice to see spending cuts along with the tax cuts. — Jeff Swanson (@jswany7) March 14, 2019

True story.

Taxation is theft. — Steve: Part Deux (@octasteve) March 14, 2019

Calvin Coolidge just smiled from the grave.

How would that work with someone who changes majors every other year and stays in school for say ten or 12 years? How about if you never graduate? What if you just sign up for college to get a loan, then don’t go? Asking for a friend — Robert Medina (@FunkyCold331) March 14, 2019

Gawd…I’m so glad you were elected right before 2020!! You’re making it too easy for us! I have an idea….how about you don’t take out more in student loans than you can afford? AND….get a f’ing job to pay for your loans if you can’t like the rest of us did, you nimwit!! — Marcus Anderson (@IDelkhunter70) March 13, 2019

She really and truly is the gift that keeps on giving.

