Robert Francis O’Rourke was texting folks last night letting them know he had decided to run for president and of course, that news made Twitter so it wasn’t exactly shocking when the only furry in the race (that we know of, the jury is still out on Cory Booker) announced he’s running for president.

Watch.

I am running to serve you as the next president. The challenges we face are the greatest in living memory. No one person can meet them on their own. Only this country can do that, and only if we build a movement that includes all of us. Say you're in: https://t.co/EKLdkVET2u pic.twitter.com/lainXyvG2n — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 14, 2019

Blah blah blah blah …

Did he really talk about slavery in today’s America?

Really?

Holy hand movements, Batman!

The use of emphatic hand gestures is just unreal 😂 Presentations 101. Don’t do this. https://t.co/Le7HCfeg6p — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 14, 2019

How hard do you think Trump will laugh when he sees this?

And how many binders do you think Amy Klobuchar will throw when SHE sees this?

And did you see his face? All the grimacing every time he paused! I’m no Mandy but geez. I’m convinced he doesn’t actually want to do this. — Mike B (@nightflyblog) March 14, 2019

Nah, he always looks like that.

I was annoyed for the duration of this video — Alexis In NH (@AlexisinNH) March 14, 2019

It is shockingly long without saying much of anything. He talks a lot, uses a bunch of key phrases and ‘sexy words’ that will make Democrats’ hearts flutter, but he doesn’t ever really say anything. Sure, we have somewhat of an idea of what he thinks our country should look like but he doesn’t exactly tell us how he plans to make this happen.

This is the same guy when pressed at the border wall, said he would tear down the existing wall. LOL — Patty Girl 🍀 (@PerspicaciousXY) March 14, 2019

Beto … err, sorry … Robert Francis O’Rourke does realize he’s trying to run against the guy who beat the guy he couldn’t beat, right?

Asking for a friend.

YAWN….Yet another loser joins the fray. Popcorn time folks! This primary will be filled with gaffes, bumbling and all around great entertainment as they shred each other apart. Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 Democratic presidential bid https://t.co/WNN1fdHR8s — Goalie by Al (@GoalieByAl) March 14, 2019

2020 is gonna be LIT. Better eat yer Wheaties and take your vitamins NOW, folks.