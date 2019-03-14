Whenever a Democrat, progressive, and/or Lefty accuses someone of something, nine times out of 10 they are guilty of it themselves. And this couldn’t be more obvious in the case of Media Matters ‘president’ Angelo Carusone who has been targeting Tucker Carlson for comments he made a decade ago while on with a shock jock.

Because you know, shock jock radio should be super serious and not shocking at all.

Anywho, as Twitchy reported, seems ol’ Carusone has written several questionable and even anti-Semitic and or transphobic comments over the years, which Tucker Carlson took him to task for … if anyone ever deserved to be dragged it’s this guy.

Watch.

VIDEO – Tucker Carlson Goes After Media Matters Chief over His Own Scandalous Comments: He Kept a ‘Racist Blog’ for Years https://t.co/ifgpAEwYnB — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) March 14, 2019

The dig at Chris Hayes for having this yahoo on is also pretty damn good.

And wow, Angelo really seems to dislike Bangladeshis.

Everyone acts like this information was just discovered this week. It wasn't. This information on Angelo Carusone has been available for 5 years. Here's the original Daily Caller report from 2014: https://t.co/XdH0NgyKIv The media doesn't care because the media is complicit. https://t.co/MHCD3Ghj73 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 14, 2019

The media doesn’t care because he’s on ‘their side.’

Remember when the Left was crowing that Carlson was "going on vacation" this week?#FakeNews — David Henry (@imau2fan) March 14, 2019

When they tried to do this to Laura Ingraham her show went through the roof, and we’re going to guess the same will happen with Tucker’s. People like Angelo just don’t get it, silencing people you disagree with is not the way to win an argument.

But it is the way you piss a bunch of people off who will now tune in to Tucker’s show to spite him.

Love it! Saul Alinsky's Rule #4 turned against his disciples: "Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules." — The_Kat™ "☘️Kiss Me I'm Irish☘️" O'Levy (@The_Kat_Roars) March 14, 2019

Bingo.

