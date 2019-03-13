Over the weekend, Media Matters president Angelo Carusone mounted his white horse and led the charge to get Tucker Carlson fired over crude comments Carlson made years ago on a shock jock radio show. As it turns out, though, Carusone’s stunning and brave campaign may have just been a sad attempt to cover up his own offenses:

The guy leading the Media Matters campaign against Tucker Carlson wrote blog posts describing “bags of Jewish gold,” called Japanese people “Japs,” praised KKK leader Robert Byrd and denigrated trans people…all around the time of Tucker’s radio comments: https://t.co/U0paYKMZNP — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) March 13, 2019

We’d post excerpts, but honestly, you just need to read the whole thing. The Daily Caller’s Peter J. Hasson dug up some very interesting details. Suffice it to say, Angelo Carusone is apparently a subscriber to Joy Reid’s newsletter.

Surely, this is the work of the same time travelling Russian hackers that made @JoyAnnReid into a bigot. — Deflationista (@deflationista) March 13, 2019

Seriously, this is messed-up stuff.

And I want to be super clear – I am on record as saying I believe no one, on any side, should lose a job for anything they have ever said in the past, no matter what it is, no exceptions. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) March 13, 2019

That’s fair. But it doesn’t mean we need to let Carusone off the hook, either.

Lives in a glass house. — Mark McDermott (@MJMcDerm) March 13, 2019

That’s how he knows theres dirt in everyone’s past. https://t.co/Bnnvq4hsIv — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) March 13, 2019

Exactly.

Two days later and this Media Matters dude couldn't have owned himself any worse. I guess you could say… "His comments displayed in those blogs were actually helping people better understand just how vile the Media Matters president really is."https://t.co/qfPshX34Cx pic.twitter.com/kNnRxF1u8l — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 13, 2019

This was all just an exercise in weapons-grade projection.

Odds that @mmfa calls for a boycott of @mmfa? — Ken Adams (@Elohssa412) March 13, 2019

This mutually assured destruction is exactly what I warned @TuckerCarlson about last night. By their own rules Media Matters has to fire their own president now. Congrats, @mmfa! https://t.co/FK5Ycp9HBk — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 13, 2019

Hey, Angelo’s rules, right?

@brianstelter Care to comment? — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) March 13, 2019

Somehow this will not be reported by @CNN's @brianstelter — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) March 13, 2019

Let’s just say we won’t be holding our breath.

We’ll leave you with this from David French:

At some point, this all gets beyond parody. The president of Media Matters has is own offensive past? Well of course. https://t.co/8p4PaMnkWF — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 13, 2019

Give it a read.

