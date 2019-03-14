Ever since Trump released his 2020 budget proposal, Democrats have been pounding their chests and gnashing their teeth because he DARED to make cuts to their favorite bleeding-heart programs. NOT THE EPA! Heh.

They never seem to understand that spending is the issue, not the amount of tax revenue the government brings in. They are taxing us PLENTY, even with the GOP tax cuts that benefitted so many Americans.

Or maybe they do get it, but they also understand their base doesn’t. So why not play the, ‘Republicans hate the poor and only care about evil rich people who kick puppies and want to starve the orphans’ card?

Rep. Dan Crenshaw has had enough. Watch:

Let's get some things straight about the budget: spending more money doesn't make you morally superior. More dollars for unsustainable programs doesn't mean you have a bigger heart. My generation will suffer if we don't start making responsible reforms to our spending. pic.twitter.com/khrVG02vbu — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 13, 2019

‘Let’s get some things straight’ … *dreamy sigh*

This guy MUST RUN for president at some point in his career. Seriously.

The deficit isn't because Americans are taxed too little. It's there because bloated, irresponsible, big govt spends too much. — Michael J. Fell (@MichaelJFell) March 14, 2019

Ding ding ding, we have a winner.

I hope everyone watches this short video. Texas definitely hit the lotto when we elected this man. — John🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@johnj834) March 13, 2019

My (non-gay) man-crush on this guy continues unabated. You can count the number of Washington politicians who "get it" on two hands. This guy is on the list. — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) March 14, 2019

He sure does.

For real.

