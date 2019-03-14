You know Alyssa Milano means BUSINESS is she posts a video of herself talking about something.

Sorry, we need a moment, we just totally cracked ourselves up.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Ok, back. Our bad.

Anyway, Alyssa had a thing or two to say about Title X. Watch:

Health care is not a human right.

Reproductive health care really isn’t a thing, it’s all just health care unless she’s trying to pretend abortion is care, which is what she’s probably trying to do here. Oh, and gosh, since she stands against the ‘attack’ on something that doesn’t really exist we suppose we should start taking her more seriously now.

Ok, we might need another moment.

Thank GOODNESS for American Life League who could adequately shut her down without going into complete hysterics laughing.

Trending

This reminds us of when the Left pretends the Right doesn’t want people to use birth control. So dumb. PLEASE, if you’re going to have sex use birth control. Now, not wanting to be responsible to pay for someone else’s birth control is something very different.

Interesting.

Nice try but …

Womp womp.

Alyssa is usually confused so we’re not entirely surprised that she’s confusing two things here.

What he said.

Every time.

True story.

Related:

WHOA! Hell SO froze over: Slate’s reaction to Beto O’Rourke running for president TOTALLY pisses the Left off

‘Let’s get some things STRAIGHT.’ Rep. Dan Crenshaw throws a whole lotta SHADE on Dems for whining about budget cuts (watch)

This broad majored in Economics … REALLY? AOC’s ‘fix’ for student loans earns her a serious SCHOOLING on tax cuts

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alyssa MilanoAmerican Life LeagueTitle X