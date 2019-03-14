You know Alyssa Milano means BUSINESS is she posts a video of herself talking about something.

Sorry, we need a moment, we just totally cracked ourselves up.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Ok, back. Our bad.

Anyway, Alyssa had a thing or two to say about Title X. Watch:

Health care is a human right. Reproductive health care is a human right. I stand against the latest attack on reproductive health care because people deserve to hear ALL their options. Please watch this video and help us #ProtectX https://t.co/mD0bsMGwiu pic.twitter.com/b7rJmlRM2x — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 13, 2019

Health care is not a human right.

Reproductive health care really isn’t a thing, it’s all just health care unless she’s trying to pretend abortion is care, which is what she’s probably trying to do here. Oh, and gosh, since she stands against the ‘attack’ on something that doesn’t really exist we suppose we should start taking her more seriously now.

Ok, we might need another moment.

Thank GOODNESS for American Life League who could adequately shut her down without going into complete hysterics laughing.

What a farce. The new Title X rule does not refuse a physician TALK about abortion. He can list it as one of many options. He just can’t refer, perform, promote, or express support for abortion. If a woman wants to know the risks, the physician is free to do so. pic.twitter.com/30UW1hAOSQ — American Life League (@AmerLifeLeague) March 13, 2019

This reminds us of when the Left pretends the Right doesn’t want people to use birth control. So dumb. PLEASE, if you’re going to have sex use birth control. Now, not wanting to be responsible to pay for someone else’s birth control is something very different.

Planned Parenthood, being an abortion promoting entity, eliminates itself from Title X by this rule. Millions of women can access Title X coverage at FQHCs that have nothing to do with surgical abortion. — American Life League (@AmerLifeLeague) March 13, 2019

I've said it forever. If Planned Parenthood really cared about women they would split their business in two – half does does abortions, and half does not. They do not do this because instead they get to leverage denial of routine care in order to keep abortion available. — King Codez (@CodezKing) March 13, 2019

Interesting.

Hyde Amendment keeps PP from using federal funds for abortion purposes. — I am a Nursery Rhyme (@Budhahess) March 13, 2019

Nice try but …

Money is fungible. https://t.co/J4FOBjHapY — American Life League (@AmerLifeLeague) March 13, 2019

Womp womp.

You’re confusing two things. Yes, government should not be restricting what options you can hear about. And abortion should remain legal. But: healthcare is *not* a right, and so government shouldn’t be paying for or regulating any of it, including abortion, birth control, etc. — Amy Peikoff 🇺🇸 (@AmyPeikoff) March 13, 2019

Alyssa is usually confused so we’re not entirely surprised that she’s confusing two things here.

I like how these idiots act like no one will know abortion exists unless a doctor is forced to tell people about it. Use a condom, or better yet, buy your own damn birth control pills. If you can't afford to be responsible, don't screw people. #ProblemSolved https://t.co/bXKpmrMI4X — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 14, 2019

What he said.

All I hear from her! pic.twitter.com/ecAz2oWGdc — Charles Arnett 🇺🇲 (@charlesarnett) March 14, 2019

Every time.

True story.

