Nancy Pelosi says she has always thought the voting age should be lowered to 16 and that it’s really important.

Stop laughing. Ok, go ahead and laugh a little since she starts sucking on her teeth before she even speaks.

Watch.

.@SpeakerPelosi: It's "really important" to lower the voting age to 16. pic.twitter.com/cnUxSds1T3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 14, 2019

See, it’s really important and YES, she said ‘to capture kids’. We’re thinking she was far more honest than she meant to be in answering this one.

"when you're learning about government" — David Bell (@dbellwth) March 14, 2019

Before they realize how gross, bloated, and self-serving the federal government really is and start voting for Republicans who supposedly want to shrink it. Yup. Democrats need uninformed high school kids to keep them in power … which is fitting when you actually think about it.

Politicians should be careful what they wish for, things don't always end the way they think when they consider rigging the system in their favour. — Akparawa Nkaiso Edemenang (@NkaisoEdemenang) March 14, 2019

Generation Z is described as fiercely independent and more libertarian than even GenX which could definitely spell trouble for big-gov Democrats. Perhaps Nancy should rethink this …

Nah.

Obviously, the woman has not lived with someone of that age recently. Loads of drama, peer pressure, impulsiveness and very little real thought. — Ariella Brown (PhD) (@AriellaBrown) March 14, 2019

You take that BACK!

To be fair, if you believe Twitter is anything like real life then most adults are full of drama, peer pressure, impulsiveness and lack very little real though as well.

Just sayin’.

Heh.

Sure, they're more gullible and receptive to the "free stuff" plank of the dem party platform. — John B (@jbee193) March 14, 2019

‘Capture’ them while they’re young … and she makes a little hand gesture like she ‘got them’.

That is really sticking in this editor’s head.

Scary stuff if you think you about it.

