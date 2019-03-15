Unlike Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Eric Swalwell at least waited until this morning to make a total jackass of himself following the tragic New Zealand shooting. Something is really broken in people whose first instinct after a tragedy or crisis is to find a way to hurt their political opposition even when they have nothing to do with any of it.

We get it, Eric is more concerned about scoring cheap political points than he is the actual victims of this tragedy but give us a break already.

This was crap, even for him.

He should have just stopped after the first hashtag but OH NO, Eric had to stick his foot in his mouth because at the end of the day all he really is a troll pandering for votes.

Thank you, next.

Everything is the Right’s fault, doncha know?

Interesting.

In other words, the shooter is batsh*t nuts WHICH WE ALREADY KNOW because he murdered a bunch of innocent people.

Sorry, he’s busy figuring out how to tie his shoes this morning.

Yes, yes he must.

Being a Representative in California basically demands it.

Everything is, duh.

Gross, right?

Like any good Democrat, Eric will never let a good crisis go to waste.

