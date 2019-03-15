Unlike Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Eric Swalwell at least waited until this morning to make a total jackass of himself following the tragic New Zealand shooting. Something is really broken in people whose first instinct after a tragedy or crisis is to find a way to hurt their political opposition even when they have nothing to do with any of it.

We get it, Eric is more concerned about scoring cheap political points than he is the actual victims of this tragedy but give us a break already.

This was crap, even for him.

America stands with our Kiwi friends as they mourn the #ChristchurchAttack. Extreme right-wing/race-motivated violence is on the rise across the globe. To credibly condemn it everywhere, we must lead by example and scrub it from America. #HateHasNoPlace — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 15, 2019

He should have just stopped after the first hashtag but OH NO, Eric had to stick his foot in his mouth because at the end of the day all he really is a troll pandering for votes.

Thank you, next.

But not left wing violence? You're a disgrace to politicize this. — Hey Bartender! (@Seabee201) March 15, 2019

Everything is the Right’s fault, doncha know?

The terrorist was all over the map on his manifesto. He considered himself both left AND right wing. Stop dividing the nation. #ShameOnSwallwell pic.twitter.com/6th7WYAfkw — AshSolesFromTheFire (@ashsoles) March 15, 2019

Interesting.

In other words, the shooter is batsh*t nuts WHICH WE ALREADY KNOW because he murdered a bunch of innocent people.

This tweet is full of hate!! — NANC (@Nanc___) March 15, 2019

Now do rockets being launched into Israel. — Loud Dog (@Loud_dog) March 15, 2019

Sorry, he’s busy figuring out how to tie his shoes this morning.

You’re the same person who would have no problem with U.S. government nuking Americans just to take away their guns. Sit down. — Arturo (@RoadRunnerI80) March 15, 2019

You're an idiot. People died. Must you politicize EVERYTHING? — Smirking Pouncer (@KeleJohnson) March 15, 2019

Yes, yes he must.

Hi Stupid,

The shooter with the manifesto claimed ideological compatibility with the PRC. Want to explain to the class how Chairman Mao is a right winger? — Cheetah Krassenstein (@davilch) March 15, 2019

The rep in CA speaks out of his ass again…. — GP (@gpinaz) March 15, 2019

Being a Representative in California basically demands it.

So it was Trump's fault? Got it. — From Hebron. (@keithfhamilton) March 15, 2019

Everything is, duh.

So you respond to hate with… hate. Nice going there, Rep. — Ava Fremont (@AvaFremont) March 15, 2019

Ah yes Eric is spreading the terrorists manifesto for political gain. — Facts Matter (@convoice) March 15, 2019

And you continue with the identity politics, drawing more people into lining up and taking sides. — JM (@JonEMay1) March 15, 2019

Man who hates the right wing of his own country enough to guilt-by-association them in a shooting in another country entirely condemns hate. Irony at 11. — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) March 15, 2019

Gross, right?

Always interesting watching asshole politicians like this express their "concern" for the victims of terrorism by immediately using those victims for their own political purposes. You're a garbage person. — Keith 🐕🐕🐕 Burton (@bbeekk321) March 15, 2019

Of course you would make this into a political attack. Have you typed up and sent your fund rising letter out yet? — 1000thghost (@1000thghostauto) March 15, 2019

Only you would politicize this event. What a shameful excuse of a human being let alone member of Congress. — TMooners (@MannTodd) March 15, 2019

“Never waste an opportunity to pander and exploit a situation for political purposes.” Ancient Liberal proverb. — Mark Reeve (@Jasper35786938) March 15, 2019

Like any good Democrat, Eric will never let a good crisis go to waste.

