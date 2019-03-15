A gunman in New Zealand opened fire in two different mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand and ‘live streaming the incident. During the shooting, he mentioned the names of popular accounts on social media including Candace Owens and YouTuber PewDiePie.

PewDiePie responded:

Just heard news of the devastating reports from New Zealand Christchurch.

I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person.

My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families and everyone affected by this tragedy. — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) March 15, 2019

Awful.

From The Evening Standard:

YouTuber PewDiePie said he is “sickened” after the New Zealand gunman mentioned him during a live-steam of the shooting. Forty-nine people were killed and dozens more injured when at least one shooter opened fire at two mosques in a coordinated terror attack in the city of Christchurch on Friday. In a Facebook live stream of the shooting, the shooting suspect said: “Remember, lads, subscribe to PewDiePie.”

Just so awful.

His fans and followers were front and center showing their support:

We know bro 👊🏻 — LaLarvaJusticiera (@LarvaJusticiera) March 15, 2019

Some people in this world are absolutely disgusting. None of this should have happened and its worse that you were made part of it. My condolences to the families who lost loved ones to that monster🙏 — Kaan Civi (@CiviKaan) March 15, 2019

As someone who has been watching your videos consistently for years, I am dead sure that this dreadful tragedy has nothing to do with you, and anybody who tries to blame you for that needs to question their sanity — Aya (@ayaaulian) March 15, 2019

It had nothing to do with PewDiePie or Candace Owens, and everything to do with an insane monster who murdered 49 innocent people.

Hey Felix could you tell your followers to not watch or look for the livestreamed video of the attack? My 13 and 9 year old nephews watch your channel and I don't want them seeing that. Just a request. You don't have to do it but I'll appreciate it. — The Praxic Rat (@dis_praxiic) March 15, 2019

Such an excellent point.

i guess the livestream is now only available on live leak , YouTube will delete it from their platform if any one uploads it — PEWDIEPIE SU🅱️SCRIBE (@Just_ATR) March 15, 2019

Thank goodness.

I’m so sorry your name was associated with this. Praying along with you and the rest of the world — Allie (@therealfulkee) March 15, 2019

Amen.

Related:

Like CLOCKWORK: Rep. Eric Swalwell is QUICK to make an a*s of himself dunking on the Right after New Zealand shooting

Beneath CONTEMPT! AOC politicizes the New Zealand shooting by trashing prayer then backpedals to blame the NRA

Sh*t just got REAL: Nick Sandmann’s attorneys release NEW video with footage that should TERRIFY CNN (watch)