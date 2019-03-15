A gunman in New Zealand opened fire in two different mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand and ‘live streaming the incident. During the shooting, he mentioned the names of popular accounts on social media including Candace Owens and YouTuber PewDiePie.

PewDiePie responded:

Awful.

From The Evening Standard:

YouTuber PewDiePie said he is “sickened” after the New Zealand gunman mentioned him during a live-steam of the shooting.

Forty-nine people were killed and dozens more injured when at least one shooter opened fire at two mosques in a coordinated terror attack in the city of Christchurch on Friday.

In a Facebook live stream of the shooting, the shooting suspect said: “Remember, lads, subscribe to PewDiePie.”

Just so awful.

His fans and followers were front and center showing their support:

It had nothing to do with PewDiePie or Candace Owens, and everything to do with an insane monster who murdered 49 innocent people.

Such an excellent point.

Thank goodness.

Amen.

