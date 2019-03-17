Kathy Griffin was right to defend Chelsea Clinton from raging Leftists who wanted to blame her for the Christchurch shooter but the way she did it was SO, SO, SO bad. The woman who was actually recorded attacking Chelsea was complaining about being bullied and so Kathy took the opportunity to bully her herself.

Seriously.

Because you know, two wrongs totally make a right.

Wow.

We get it, she really wanted Chelsea to see her ‘throwing down for her’ but there had to be a better way to do it than ‘punching down’.

Even her ‘fans’ and followers were ticked at her for this tweet.

There are few people on Twitter more desperate for attention than Kathy Griffin.

@kathyfriffin has lost her mind. Again. Fact-You are in fact bullying a teenager Ms. Griffin. — Carla R ✍🏾📖 (@CarlaRK3) March 17, 2019

if you're such a badass, why did you apologize about the trump head like a coward — Matt Bruenig (@MattBruenig) March 16, 2019

He broke her.

That’s why.

Too late.

p u n c h i n g d o w n — reply fly (@slapperofasses) March 17, 2019

What are you doing Kathy? Why? — Nelini Stamp (@NelStamp) March 17, 2019

Told ya’. She done screwed up this time.

Well, she’s screwed up plenty of times before now but usually, it’s only people who don’t like her in the first place who get annoyed with her. These are her FOLLOWERS.

you’re not helping — talia jane (@itsa_talia) March 17, 2019

This is unfortunate — MKupperman (@MKupperman) March 17, 2019

White feminism is going through your struggle, then immediately closing the door behind you. — rafael shimunov (@rafaelshimunov) March 17, 2019

Serious amounts of ouch.

This is such a sad suck up to power by punching down on a marginalized woman. Talk about misdirected anger. — Margari Aziza (@Margari_Aziza) March 17, 2019

Ew, Kathy. Go back to the D list. — Hania (@haniainabox) March 17, 2019

Gosh, and she thought the Right was brutal.

katherine this sucks — Cool Hunktears (@hunktears) March 17, 2019

Heaping scorn on this young woman puts you in the same camp as Donald Trump Jr. 👏 — Monices Pieces (@Monices_Pieces) March 17, 2019

Ahh yeah I remember Kathy Griffin, but not well. — Prof. Puckajoo (AKA Prof. Funny Tinge) (@ElektroNick) March 17, 2019

Smooth move, Andy Dick.

