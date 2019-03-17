Say it with us: Chris Cillizza really stuck his foot in his mouth this time around.

It’s been interesting watching the Left and the media (same difference really) reacting to the soon to be released Mueller report that sounds more and more like a giant ol’ nothingburger and a huge waste of time and money.

So many are already doing some serious damage control, like Chris here:

Say it with me: The Steele Dossier was NOT why the Russia probe began. The Russia probe began because George Papadopoulos was bragging to an Australian diplomat that the Russians had dirt on Hillary Clinton. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) March 16, 2019

Does Chris really think that even if this is true it makes this less of a disaster for the Left?

Alrighty then.

Dan Bongino seems as confused (annoyed) as we are.

You’re always such a reliably strong source of information. pic.twitter.com/EGVCTt5mZf — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 17, 2019

Heh.

Say it with me: Chris is parroting the damage control narrative meant to exonerate rogue FBI agents determined to need to meddle with the 2015 election. He has no independent evidence to support his claim. He's repeating assertions from individuals who are in deep trouble. https://t.co/KpGRUaGLIm — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) March 17, 2019

But Trump! Orange man bad! Republicans got upset over a tan suit! They were mad AOC danced!

No?

Then we got nothin’.

The funny thing is, there’s massive doubt as to if George even talked to anyone, but please, keep spreading lies. — Steve Mutch (@Steve_Mutch) March 17, 2019

It’s what CNN does best.

Comey said it was‼️ — Jeff Fellmeth 🎱 (@LtColJeff) March 17, 2019

One of the best lines from a movie maybe ever.

Chris, starting a counter intel investigation against an opposing party based on a campaign staffer repeating an internet rumor, is as sick as using a dossier to expand said investigation which was done in this case. Besides, dossier stuff made the rounds B4 the Papado incident. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 17, 2019

What he said.

You are a liar. Say it with me! A "journalist" is actually asking you to recite his nonsense. That is not a journalist, that is a cult advocate. — Terry O' (@IrishTea1) March 17, 2019

This is a waste of what might – at one point – have been a good pivot, but now reeks of a desperate failure to deal with the reality of an educated audience, that is rejecting your narrative. 🙂 — Johanna deMartin (@OnlyRealJohanna) March 16, 2019

Yup, that sums it up.

