Say it with us: Chris Cillizza really stuck his foot in his mouth this time around.

It’s been interesting watching the Left and the media (same difference really) reacting to the soon to be released Mueller report that sounds more and more like a giant ol’ nothingburger and a huge waste of time and money.

So many are already doing some serious damage control, like Chris here:

Does Chris really think that even if this is true it makes this less of a disaster for the Left?

Alrighty then.

Dan Bongino seems as confused (annoyed) as we are.

Heh.

But Trump! Orange man bad! Republicans got upset over a tan suit! They were mad AOC danced!

No?

Then we got nothin’.

It’s what CNN does best.

One of the best lines from a movie maybe ever.

What he said.

Yup, that sums it up.

