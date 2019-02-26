So is Rep. Ted Deutch’s name pronounced ‘Dutch’ or ‘Douche’ because boy howdy, when he went after Dana Loesch out of the blue he was sure acting a lot like the second one. What was he thinking?!

You know what, don’t answer that.

Should we “do something” to stop 40,000 gun deaths per year? Yes. Can we have gun rights at the same time we have strong & effective gun safety laws? Yes. Will @dloesch do everything she can to stop change that will save lives? Sadly, yes. — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) February 25, 2019

Wow. Ol’ Douche … err … Deutch just basically accused Dana of not caring if people die by firearm.

What a disgusting toad.

Hey, at least he tagged her though, right? Otherwise, she wouldn’t have been able to take his tweet, shine it up real nice, turn that sumb*tch sideways and shove it up his candy ass! Hrm, maybe this editor should cut back on caffeine again this morning.

Anyway, Dana didn’t hold back.

You 1st addressed me by disparaging me during the townhall w/o realizing you were seated literally next to my husband & a colleague. 3/4 of your #s are suicides. Claiming that I am uninterested in saving lives because we disagree on means is abhorrent, Congressman. https://t.co/HzjPApSiJT — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 26, 2019

Oh, wait, it gets better.

Furthermore, I’d love for the congressman to match my efforts on firearms education and safety. He can start by supporting NRA School Shield, Eddie Eagle, or @ProjChildSafe . — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 26, 2019

And the TKO:

Lastly, I’m interested in whether or not @RepTedDeutch was one of those who voted against notifying law enforcement if someone who entered the country illegally also attempted to purchase a firearm: https://t.co/Si4mODASFD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 26, 2019

Someone might want to get Deutch an icepack or some aloe, just sayin’.

By the way, the coward never answered her.

