So is Rep. Ted Deutch’s name pronounced ‘Dutch’ or ‘Douche’ because boy howdy, when he went after Dana Loesch out of the blue he was sure acting a lot like the second one. What was he thinking?!

You know what, don’t answer that.

Trending

Wow. Ol’ Douche … err … Deutch just basically accused Dana of not caring if people die by firearm.

What a disgusting toad.

Hey, at least he tagged her though, right? Otherwise, she wouldn’t have been able to take his tweet, shine it up real nice, turn that sumb*tch sideways and shove it up his candy ass! Hrm, maybe this editor should cut back on caffeine again this morning.

Anyway, Dana didn’t hold back.

Oh, wait, it gets better.

And the TKO:

Someone might want to get Deutch an icepack or some aloe, just sayin’.

By the way, the coward never answered her.

Related:

WOMP WOMP! New poll spells BIG TROUBLE for ‘pro-choice’ and they have Democrats to THANK for it

Houston, we have a JACKA*S: Sen. Chris Murphy SNAPS when called out for his INHUMANE thread on denying Venezuela aid

‘What a CROCK’! Brit Hume FACT-CHECKS toolbag Tom Perriello in brutal back-and-forth over Ed Gillespie

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dana loeschgun controlgun grabRep. Ted Deutch