Good news for the unborn is usually bad news for pro-aborts.

And this was some seriously EXCELLENT news for the pro-life movement and the lives they fight to protect, so you know our angry friends on the Left who deliberately conflate abortion with women’s rights aren’t going to be very happy about it.

From The Federalist:

According to a new poll from Marist, Americans’ attitudes on abortion have dramatically shifted over the last month. Americans are now as likely to identify as pro-life (47 percent) as they are pro-choice (47 percent). A similar survey taken by Marist just last month found Americans were more likely to identify as pro-choice than as pro-life by a 17-point difference.

Ruh-roh, Planned Parenthood.

“The recent legal changes to late-term abortion and the debate which followed have not gone unnoticed by the general public,” said Barbara Carvalho, director of The Marist Poll. “In just one month, there has been a significant increase in the proportion of Americans who see themselves as pro-life and an equally notable decline in those who describe themselves as pro-choice.” Marist has been polling abortion views for more than a decade. Carvalho said this is the first time since 2009 that as many or more Americans have identified as pro-life as have identified as pro-choice.

So in other words, Democrats have accidentally reminded the country what abortion is REALLY ABOUT by pushing legislation allowing for babies who are literally being born or having recently been born to be aborted.

Gosh, thanks for being so absolutely disgusting, Democrats.

Probably because democrats have gone so far left. I’ve never really been too sure where I stand. i can be sympathetic in cases with rape and if a mother’s life is in danger. I definitely lean pro life, but there’s no way I could support killing a baby moments before it’s born. — Blake L. (@blakel2017) February 25, 2019

When people who are even remotely pro-choice take issue with your legislation you’ve gone too far.

Did we say thanks, Democrats? Because thanks!

Medical technology has improved so much that the typical pro-choice arguments, even tho pro-lifers already denied, are proven wrong! Progressive medical advancements are they undoing of pro-choice grp think! @theblaze @realDonaldTrump @glennbeck #AbortionIsNotHealthcare — Sarah Via (@SarahVia6) February 25, 2019

Between this poll and Trump’s Title IX move with Planned Parenthood pro-aborts are having a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week … and we love it.

