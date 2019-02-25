As Twitchy reported, Senator Chris Murphy wrote a fairly heartless and batsh*t thread about how Democrats shouldn’t support Trump sending humanitarian aid to Venezuela because he is supposedly trying to influence a civil war or something by feeding a bunch of hungry people.

Talk about someone who has Stage 1 BAZILLION Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Welp, it looks like GOP Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, called him out over his thread …

Unbelievable. Democrats are now attacking @realDonaldTrump for sending humanitarian aid to the Venezuelan people.https://t.co/g0QZYZAiet — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 24, 2019

And Chris got a teensy bit defensive:

Forgive me if I cast a tad of doubt on the humanitarian intentions of a President who locked little kids up in cages and tried to cut the State Dept by 40%. I draw issue w the method and bravado, not the aid. You can get food to Venezuela without inciting war. https://t.co/dgAyP8NlTt — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 24, 2019

Holy crap, dude.

No one is inciting war.

If Chris went any further off the deep end he’d break some sort of space-time continuum.

Chris Murphy there are 😶 no words — Tammy (@itsmetemo) February 24, 2019

We have a few words for him but they’d just get us in trouble.

I apologize on behalf (unfortunately) of my Senator — Steve Buonfiglio🖕🏼 (@bono5112) February 24, 2019

While we think Chris’ original thread and his defense of the thread is sad, the people who are shaking their little fists in agreement with the idea of denying aid to Venezuela to dunk on Trump is the saddest of all.

Look at these people:

What’s unbelievable is that you, @GOPChairwoman, can sleep at night. For shame on allowing @realDonaldTrump to run roughshod over all that was good in this country. — Carol GB (@abstractpatina) February 25, 2019

Huh?

What’s literally NOT believable is that Donald has any humanitarian concerns whatsoever…thinking of babies separated from parents, Puerto Rico, etc. Now, all of a sudden, he wants to help Venezuelans? Who are you kidding? This is the tail wagging the dog as distraction. Bigly. — Laura Ehrig 🌎💙 (@LauraEhrig) February 24, 2019

Oh Ronna, this is what you choose to clutch your pearls about? — Lori Jackson (@votergirlca) February 25, 2019

Uhh, yeah?

LOL.

Even more unbelievable. You are unaware of a thing called "history" — Alan (@alantaylor420) February 25, 2019

K.

Are you aware he created a humanitarian crisis right here in the US? I mean, i understand it’s convenient to deny it. That’s SOP for the GOP, but you people used to pretend families were important to your party. — Princess Smartypants (@P_Smartypants) February 25, 2019

We got nothin’.

Children taken from parents. Undrinkable water in Flint. ‘Nuff said, Ms. Romney. — Donna Hildebrand (@HildeDonnaK) February 25, 2019

Democrats started it all. Yup.

*sigh*

In other words, these folks would rather just let Venezuelans suffer. ‘STARVING VENEZUELANS TO OWN THE CONS!’

Talk about playing politics … wow.

