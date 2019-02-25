In case you missed it, The New York Times wrote an entire piece about Republicans not only pouncing on but ASSAULTING Democrats that had Republicans pouncing on the story they wrote about pouncing and assaulting.

Wow, could we say the word, ‘pounce’ any more in one sentence?

You’re welcome.

Just 2 months into the new Congress, Republicans have begun an all-out assault painting Democrats as extremists — even bigots — and trying to tar moderates with their more liberal freshman counterparts’ beliefs https://t.co/YzBdW6RB1N — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 25, 2019

From The New York Times:

Just two months into the new Congress, Republicans have begun an all-out assault painting Democrats as extremists — even bigots — and trying to tar moderates with their more liberal freshman counterparts’ beliefs. Their talking points appear to be resonating with some voters the Democrats will need next year if they are to keep their majority — and the voters determined to flip the districts back.

‘Tar moderates’. Alrighty.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s what I signed up for,” Ms. Spanberger said in an interview after the town hall. She made a point of thanking her more critical questioners, including Dale Swanson, a founder of the local conservative women’s coalition, for their presence and their questions.

Those poor Democrats, getting called out for pushing legislation that would allow a baby who has just been born to be aborted and protecting a bunch of other Democrats for wearing blackface and being accused of sexual assault. Oh, and we especially feel sorry for them getting painted with the crazy brush about the Green New Deal.

Shame on Republicans! A pox on their house!

O.

M.

G.

Republicans have not yet begun to pounce!

You know what would help? If Dems didn't espouse extreme positions on stuff like "day of delivery abortions" or "let's get rid of airplanes and cars" or "we're going to ban guns and hamburgers." — Nuclear Herbs (@NuclearHerbs) February 25, 2019

I heard they even smirked occasionally. It’s a travesty. — Anthony Jr. (@aaprojr) February 25, 2019

Monsters.

They’re doing a fine job of “painting” themselves as that without any republican help. But, ya know, something something “POUNCE.” — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) February 25, 2019

We’re assaulting now, thank you very much.

Pounce

Seize

Now assault Your journo game is weak. — Kevin in Texas (@TX_Kevin) February 25, 2019

WE MUST POUNCE!

Heh.

Haven’t the democrats done that to themselves? — Isaac (@average_joe1984) February 25, 2019

Ding ding ding.

1. You do this to Republicans every day. 2. There are no moderate Democrats. The extremists took the party over in 2008. You supported and advocated for this. — Chibi James Madison (@trueholygoat) February 25, 2019

But TRUUUUUUUMP.

I don't seem to remember you bemoaning the times when Democrats painted Republicans as extremists (for believing things Democrats believed up until yesterday, more or less). Then again, I don't read your rag so I could have missed it. — TheFracDog (@TheFracDog) February 25, 2019

Well DUH, because they believe Republicans are extremists.

