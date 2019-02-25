The Guardian seems to think the real victim of Jussie Smollett faking a hate crime is … Jussie Smollett.

Right?!

We made the same face you’re making right now except we might have rolled our eyes a teensy bit further back in our heads.

Get a load of this nonsense.

Jussie Smollett’s story shows how intolerant of ‘victims’ we really are | Nesrine Malik https://t.co/f1JfIjcpBl — The Guardian (@guardian) February 25, 2019

From The Guardian:

This reaction is in itself a tell. The eagerness to extrapolate from one incident and make sweeping statements about how society is just too nice to victims and therefore encourages such fakery shows that society isn’t actually predisposed to being nice to victims at all. It is a miserly conditional sympathy that is withdrawn the moment victims let us down. All the Smollett case has done is give people an excuse to default to their comfort zone, to believe that all allegations of homophobia and racism are suspect, probably overblown or made up. While the Smollett story developed, two other stories broke: the Southern Poverty Law Center reported that there were now more than 1,000 hate groups operational in the US, and the FBI foiled a plot by a white nationalist to murder Democratic party politicians. At one point, CNN cut away from live coverage of an FBI press conference about this to rerun old footage of Smollett news. This insistence on the centrality of “victimhood culture” is symptomatic of a society that is intolerant of victims – waiting to pounce, to roll eyes, scoff, and ideally (but alas rarely), find a gotcha moment to prove that victim narratives are suspect. A focus on the minutiae of safe spaces and trigger warnings (which the BBC has put before violent dramas for decades), is an overreaction to the baby steps societies are taking to recognize grievances that were, until recently, considered trivial.

Sweet baby corn.

Not only did somebody write this but someone else greenlighted it.

Whoa, Nelly.

That’s one way to react to this dumpster fire of a piece.

And another.

Thank you for giving me the chance to participate in what will surely be a legendary ratio — Peter Westeros (@PeterWesteros) February 25, 2019

You can’t possibly be serious… — Cowboy (@zwilkerson78) February 25, 2019

This is The Guardian, they most certainly are serious.

Hilarious and terrifying, yeah?

Yeah, the guy had to hire people to make him a victim of hate crime on himself. — kirin (@491300363) February 25, 2019

Another terrible article by the Guardian. — TheMal (@TheMal2009) February 25, 2019

Faux intellectualism on display here. Sickening almost… — Ban Zini (@opeyemibanzini) February 25, 2019

When a writer has to use that many big words they really don’t have a whole lot to say. That’s why we use a lot of small words … yeah, that’s it.

HA! That works.

Narrator: And yet, he wasn't a victim. — The other burner account (@theotherburner) February 25, 2019

What victims? It. Was. An. Obvious. Hoax. From. The. Outset. — Bohemio Cogburn (@El__Bohemio) February 25, 2019

But he could have been … or something.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Related:

Most beautiful thread on Twitter: Father shares his lovely daughter with Down syndrome and it’s getting dusty in here *sniff sniff*

UH-OH, she MAD! AOC is PISSED the GOP isn’t kissing her ring for paying the little people aka her staffers a ‘humane wage’

YOU’RE not the boss of ME! Sharyl Attkisson drops a serious TRUTH BOMB on a certain ‘public servant’ from the Bronx and BOOYAH