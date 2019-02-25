Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez really ticked a lot of people off when she told the country she was ‘the boss’. That might work in a socialist country, She Guevara, but this is America, and Americans are the bosses of public servants in this country.

We pay YOU.

Sharyl Attkisson said is much better than we can (and she used a bunch of smart hashtags as well):

Nailed it AND since she used Twitter she’s speaking AOC’s language.

Not to mention she brought up federal workers as well … hello, IRS anyone?

They get elected and lose their minds.

Wait, memory … same difference in this case.

Nobody wants power more than the Democrats. Sure, Republicans want power too, but they don’t pretend they’re trying to SAVE THE LITTLE PEOPLE, they’re pretty upfront about it.

Heh.

They get their fancy nameplate and that’s it.

Some of them do (see Justin Amash, RAR), but it’s clear AOC has zero clue about it.

Talk about job security.

