Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez really ticked a lot of people off when she told the country she was ‘the boss’. That might work in a socialist country, She Guevara, but this is America, and Americans are the bosses of public servants in this country.

We pay YOU.

Sharyl Attkisson said is much better than we can (and she used a bunch of smart hashtags as well):

What is it with some politicians and fed workers who think they're the boss and have no clue that we hired them. #TheyWorkForUs #LookUpTheWordServant #CheckTheConstitution #PowerDerivedFromThePeople #YoureNotTheBossOfMe — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) February 25, 2019

Nailed it AND since she used Twitter she’s speaking AOC’s language.

Not to mention she brought up federal workers as well … hello, IRS anyone?

We obviously make them feel better than they should. Perhaps this is why some believe, government should remain small, as even then, it’s hardly sufferable. 🙄 — Suz🇺🇸🌺🍀 (@Softcrush) February 25, 2019

Maybe they suffer from some illness that robs them of their memory. — John Andrew Lyman (@johnlymantweets) February 25, 2019

They get elected and lose their minds.

Wait, memory … same difference in this case.

It shows us the real motivation – power, not climate control, not healthcare, not ANYTHING else. It's all about power. — Randy Cole (@RandyCole13) February 25, 2019

Nobody wants power more than the Democrats. Sure, Republicans want power too, but they don’t pretend they’re trying to SAVE THE LITTLE PEOPLE, they’re pretty upfront about it.

Heh.

It’s called entitlement. Give someone a title, and most become addicted to whatever level of power they think they own. — Gilbert Henry (@RandyWeeble) February 25, 2019

They get their fancy nameplate and that’s it.

They don't understand the Constitution. — Dina Hinckley (@hinck07) February 25, 2019

Some of them do (see Justin Amash, RAR), but it’s clear AOC has zero clue about it.

Politicians only cater to those providing money for their reelection campaign. Fed workers, in reality, can't be fired.

If you knew you couldn't be fired you'd thumb your noses at the US taxpayer too. — Rod Kelly (@nexenrod) February 25, 2019

Talk about job security.

